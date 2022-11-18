Area football players were well-represented on the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s all-region teams.

St. Joseph had four players selected after finishing the season 9-2 and winning the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference championship. Bears chosen were offensive lineman Jerry Capaccio, tight end Riley Biggins, running back Joron Brown, and defensive back Hudson Lange. All four players are seniors. St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley was also named as a regional coach of the year.