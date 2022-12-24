Several local football and volleyball players recently received all-state honors from their respective coaches associations.
St. Joseph senior offensive lineman Jerry Capaccio and senior defensive back Hudson Lange both made the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 3 all-state first team. The Bears finished 9-2 and won the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference championship.
Watervliet put two players on the Division 6 first team in senior offensive lineman Royce Daugherty and senior specialist Javier Gutierrez. The Panthers finished 6-4.
Buchanan senior wide receiver/tight end Thomas Van Overberghe was also chosen after helping the Bucks to an 8-2 record and the Lakeland Conference championship.
In eight-man football, unbeaten Bridgman put three players on the Division 0 team, for schools with an enrollment above the MHSAA limit. Senior quarterback Reid Haskins, junior linebacker Nolan Staniszewski, and senior specialist Tanner Peters were all selected.
Watervliet had three players chosen to Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state teams. Senior outside hitter Samantha Dietz made the first team, junior setter Grace Chisek was picked to the second team, and junior outside hitter Natalie Hart was chosen to the third team. The Panthers won the SAC Lakeshore Division and reached the regional final.
Bridgman senior outside hitter Takiya Cornelius and senior libero Peyton Oman, who led the Bees to a school-record 41 victories, earned honorable mention in Division 3. Brandywine junior outside hitter Kadence Brumitt was also an honorable mention pick.
Our Lady of the Lake sophomore Nora Proos made the Division 4 third team after leading the Lakers to a regional championship game. Michigan Lutheran senior middle hitter Abi Marquis and junior setter Reese Maas earned honorable mention, as did River Valley junior setter Ashley Strefling. The Titans and Mustangs were Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference co-champions.
Buchanan’s Faith Carson made the Division 2 third team, and Josie West earned honorable mention. The two senior outside hitters helped the Bucks reach the regional final. Niles senior outside hitter Jillian Bruckner was also an honorable mention pick.