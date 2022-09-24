While albinism refers to the complete lack of melanin, the natural pigment that gives skin, feathers, hair, and eyes its color, leucism involves a partial loss of pigmentation. That is the case with the white ruby-throated hummingbird that has been visiting the feeder of Anne Pudell of Keeler Township from Sept. 14 through at least Sept. 16.
The leucistic ruby-throated hummingbird visiting Pudell’s home is likely a juvenile that hatched in 2022, or an adult female. I base this identification on the lack of gorget (throat) feathers seen on the bird. Only adult male ruby-throated hummingbirds have a full set of gorget feathers, and they depart the north for their winter range before the females and young, with most vacating our region by late September. Most ruby-throated hummingbirds will have departed Southwest Michigan by early October, however the last fall sighting on average usually occurs around Oct. 20.