While albinism refers to the complete lack of melanin, the natural pigment that gives skin, feathers, hair, and eyes its color, leucism involves a partial loss of pigmentation. That is the case with the white ruby-throated hummingbird that has been visiting the feeder of Anne Pudell of Keeler Township from Sept. 14 through at least Sept. 16.

The leucistic ruby-throated hummingbird visiting Pudell’s home is likely a juvenile that hatched in 2022, or an adult female. I base this identification on the lack of gorget (throat) feathers seen on the bird. Only adult male ruby-throated hummingbirds have a full set of gorget feathers, and they depart the north for their winter range before the females and young, with most vacating our region by late September. Most ruby-throated hummingbirds will have departed Southwest Michigan by early October, however the last fall sighting on average usually occurs around Oct. 20.

Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.

Southwest Michigan Wildlife columnist for The Herald-Palladium