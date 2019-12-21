Dear Santa,
In typical fashion, I’m writing you at the last minute. It’s my way, or maybe my curse, I guess. Like this column is due at the main office in about 95 minutes, and I’m just starting to write it.
So if you can’t bring hunters and fishermen the following items by Tuesday, it’s understandable. These are some things that really aren’t designed for transportation in your sleigh anyway. They’re more along the lines of Christmas miracles, and since you are also known as Saint Nick, I’m guessing you’re capable of getting some miracles done.
So on to the list.
First, please do something to preserve weeds in lakes for fishermen. Apparently, it’s pretty easy for lake associations to dump herbicides to get rid of aquatic plants without a lot of oversight. Few things are more maddening for an angler than to stop his boat on a favorite weed bed from years gone by, and see on the sonar screen that the underwater jungle that once held its own little ecosystem is gone. No vegetation left at all — just a bare bottom. Without weeds, the fish are gone, too.
Second, could you please eradicate this Chronic Wasting Disease from our state’s deer herd? We’re not doing a great job of it on our own. The state got rid of baiting deer around here. We used to be able to put out piles of beets, corn or other deer favorites. Now, the DNR says that bait piles draw deer close together causing the disease to spread to other deer. I’m not too sure this makes sense. If lots of guys put out bait piles, wouldn’t that spread out the deer herd? They wouldn’t all come to the same food source, but be going in smaller groups to different bait piles.
I don’t know, Santa, it was just a thought I had.
Third, can you please get more kids into hunting? Michigan license sales decrease each year, which creates a kind of vicious circle. Fewer licenses means less funds go to the DNR for wildlife management, which means game animal numbers can decline, which means hunting might not be as productive. Less productive hunting can lead to new hunters dropping the sport immediately, and older, longtime hunters going fishing instead because hunting ain’t as good as it used to be. And that’s just concerning resident hunters. Out-of-state hunters are likely to head to a state other than ours. And that means a lot of lost revenue for Michigan businesses.
Another request: Provide more lakes with no-wake hours. Basically, Iet the skiers, PWC riders and wake boarders pursue their recreation to their hearts’ content between, say 10 a.m. and a half hour before sunset. Some lakes already have that kind of setup and it’s great if you’re an angler. You have nice, peaceful fishing outings on mornings throughout the summer.
Christmas, they say, is all about giving, not receiving.
Bunk, I say.
That’s it, just a short list of Christmas wishes. It’s a lot to ask at the last minute, but grant those wishes and you’ll have a lot of happy hunters and anglers.
Outdoors columnist Dave Mull lives in Paw Paw. Write to him at dave.sportfish.mull@gmail.com.