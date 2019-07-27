STEVENSVILLE — One long inning has left Stevensville Post 568 with a long road back to try to win the American Legion Class AA state baseball championship.
Gladwin Post 171 scored seven runs in the second inning on its way to a 9-5 victory over Stevensville on Friday at Lakeshore High School.
Post 568 will play Chief Pontiac Baseball Club at 10 a.m. today in the loser’s bracket final. The winner will then need to beat Gladwin at 1 p.m. today and again on Sunday to claim the state crown.
“The guys battled, I was proud of them,” Stevensville manager Jeff Bradford said. “We didn’t really have a bad inning, we just had a difficult inning.”
Stevensville (24-11) had a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the second, but Gladwin (36-4) had six hits in the inning. A triple by Garrett Stockford with the bases loaded put Gladwin up for good at 4-3. Reed Raymond followed with an RBI double, and Carson Longstreth then hit a two-run home run to left to make it 7-3.
“The kids really came alive there in that second inning,” Gladwin manager Terry Brokoff said. “That’s kind of where we’ve been. We’ve been battlers, we’ve been fighters. We’re trying to protect the plate and get the bat on the ball.”
Jonah Sibley pitched all six innings for Post 568, allowing just two earned runs. All seven runs in the second were technically unearned, as an early error at second base proved costly for Stevensville.
“We could’ve been out of that inning,” Bradford said. “That kind of stuff happens. Jonah pitched a great game, I wasn’t unhappy with his performance at all. He cruised through a lot of innings.”
Stevensville battled back with two runs in the top of the third, but didn’t score again. After a rough start, Gladwin pitcher Hunter Merillat allowed just two hits over the final four innings, finishing a complete game just as he reached his pitch count limit.
“We’ve had that happen in other games,” Brokoff said. “Maybe we’re not quite as ready as we should be when we come out to pitch. Then we’ve got to find the feel and find the plate and get used to all that. This (turf field) is a little different for us, we play on dirt.”
Stevensville’s Cam Dalrymple and Austin Hurt led off the game with back-to-back doubles, and both later added singles to lead the offense.
Chief Pontiac advanced with an 11-10 win over Bay City Post 18, rallying from a 7-1 deficit to force an eighth inning.
“We’re going to face a real tough Chief Pontiac team in the morning,” Bradford said. “I’ve got my pitching rotation set up. We’ve got to win three in a row to win it all. At the end of the day, we’ll see what happens.”
Gladwin Post 171 9, Stevensville Post 568 5
Stevensville`212`000`0`—`5`11`2
Gladwin`070`011`x`—`9`9`3
WP — Hunter Merillat 5k. LP — Jonah Sibley.
Top hitters — Stevensville: Cam Dalrymple 1b, 2b; Austin Hurt 1b, 2b, RBI; Caleb Schmitt 2 1b, RBI. Gladwin: Garrett Stockford 1b, 3b, 4 RBIs; Reed Raymond 2b, RBI; Carson Longstreth HR, 2 RBIs; Garhet Metiva 2b, RBI; Trent Reed 2 1b, RBI.
Records — Stevensville 24-11, Gladwin 36-4.
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSanders