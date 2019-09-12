Bulletin, Michigan fans: A WIN is a WIN!
Even though that double-overtime victory over unranked Army was lucky and ugly, it was still a WIN.
And, in the grand scheme of things that’s all that counts in Michigan’s quest to finally make the college football playoffs.
A loss at home to the Black Knights of the Hudson, a 22-point underdog, would have rivaled the Wolverines’ loss to Appalachian State a few years back.
Bottom line: Is this U of M squad overrated?
Last Saturday’s performance dropped the Wolverines three spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.
I asked local barrister, Atty. John Dewane, a good friend plus a real Michigan graduate and super fan, how many years that Army game cost him?
Here was his response: “Not many. I knew we were overhyped and didn’t buy into it. So I was prepared for disaster.”
What’s new John?
Every year for the past 15 years Michigan football has been overhyped and it grew into a crescendo when they hired Coach Jim Harbaugh, especially this season.
Perhaps it’s high time the national media stops giving Harbaugh an annual hall pass. The boos that rained down on him Saturday may indicate that some of the Michigan faithful agree.
Granted he’s 40-14 as Michigan’s coach, but he’s 3-9 in big games (0-4 vs. Ohio State, 2-2 vs. Michigan State, and 1-3 in bowl games).
Michigan’s early-season bye week before it opens Big Ten play at No. 14 Wisconsin couldn’t have come at a better time for the Wolverines. Now, Harbaugh and his assistant coaches (are they overhyped, too?) have an extra week to prepare for the Badgers’ power running game. Fumbles and penalties, mistakes made against Army are correctable. Plus injured players – wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and offensive tackle Jon Runyan – have an extra week to heal.
Idle thought
If Army’s coach would have went conservative and played for a field goal on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line instead of having his quarterback (who seldom passes) throw an interception, we’d be talking about the biggest Army victory in recent memory. Second-and-goal from the one leading 14-7. Five-yard penalty, 1-yard run by the quarterback, interception – ball game.
Top Area College Game
MSU 24, Arizona St. 13
The Spartans offense woke up last week in its thumping of Western Michigan.
Which offense will show up Saturday, week one’s or week two’s?
Top High School Game
Lake Michigan Catholic 42, Michigan Lutheran 35
I know little about 8-man football other than the fact there are several more area schools that should seriously consider playing it.
It’s a home game for the Lakers, played on the same 8-man field at Lakeshore, which the Titans also call home.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 14-6, .700
Season: 27-12, .692
Friday
St. Joseph 31, Mattawan 14
Lakeshore 49, Niles 7
Elkhart Cent. 33, B. Harbor 22
LMCatholic 42, MLutheran 35
B. Springs 38, Kal. United 17
Brandywine 35, Saugatuck 21
Bridgman 43, Maple Valley 32
Martin 56, New Buffalo 28
Watervliet 28, Parchment 21
Vicksburg 42, S. Haven 6
Buchanan 34, Coloma 12
Decatur 28, Eau Claire 8
Hartford 27, Bloomingdale 13
Lawton 38, River Valley 14
Dowagiac 42, Allegan 10
Edwardsburg 35, Sturgis 13
Wyo. Tri-unity 56, Lawrence 21
Paw Paw 42, Plainwell 12
COLLEGE
Last week: 46-8, .851
Season: 107-17, .863
Friday
N. Carolina 31, Wake Forest 28
Bostin College 42, Kansas 21
Washington St. 24, Houston 17
Saturday
MSU 24, Arizona St. 13
Notre Dame 56, N. Mexico 0
CMU 24, Akron 21
WMU 35, Georgia St. 31
Illinois 24, EMU 14
Iowa 24, Iowa St. 23
Maryland 42, Temple 10
Minnesota 33, Georgia So. 22
Nebraska 28, N. Illinois 17
Northwestern 28, UNLV 10
Ohio State 38, Indiana 10
Penn State 35, Pittsburgh 17
TCU 34, Purdue 28
Alabama 49, S. Carolina 14
Arkansas 34, Colorado St. 23
Army 35, San Antonio 13
Auburn 38, Kent St. 7
Boise State 42, Portland St. 6
California 31, N. Texas 20
Clemson 42, Syracuse 14
Colorado 31, Air Force 27
Duke 35, Middle Tenn St. 31
Florida 38, Kentucky 27
Geo. Tech 49, Citadel 13
Georgia 52, Arkansas St. 13
Cincinnati 31, Miami, O. 14
La. Tech 31, Bowling Green 21
Louisville 35, W. Kentucky 17
LSU 56, N’western St. 0
Memphis 38, So. Alabama 18
Miami, Fla. 52, B. Cookman 3
Mississippi 49, S.E. Louisiana 7
Mississippi St. 28, Kansas St. 17
Missouri 49, SE Miss. St. 10
N.C. State 28, W. Virginia 23
Navy 33, E. Carolina 24
Oklahoma 42, UCLA 14
Oklahoma St. 42, Tulsa 28
Oregon 52, Montana 13
Oregon St. 28, Cal Poly 17
S. Florida 42, S.C. State 24
San Diego St. 45, N. Mexico St. 24
SMU 42, Texas St. 31
Tennessee 38, Chattanooga 10
Texas 45, Rice 7
Texas A&M 38, Lamar 0
Texas Tech 27, Arizona 24
Toledo 49, Murray St. 10
Tulane 42, Missouri St. 12
Utah 49, Idaho St. 7
Va. Tech 4, Furman 10
Virginia 27, Florida St. 20
UCF 28, Stanford 21
USC 31, BYU 27
Washington 34, Hawaii 14
Wyoming 37, Idaho 17
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday.