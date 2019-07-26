STEVENSVILLE — Stevensville Post 568 got an ideal start to this weekend’s American Legion Class AA state baseball tournament.
Post 568 was in control from start to finish in Thursday’s second-round matchup against Blissfield Post 325, winning in five innings via mercy rule, 12-2.
Stevensville posted 15 hits on the day, including seven in the first inning alone against Blissfield’s Karter Fitzpatrick, a Wayne State University commit.
“I saw a team that was confident regardless of who was on the mound,” Stevensville manager Jeff Bradford said. “That’s the team I knew that we had all year. One through nine, we hit the ball. It didn’t matter who it was.”
As host, Stevensville (24-10) drew a first-round bye. Blissfield defeated Bay City Post 18 earlier in the day, 12-4, to advance.
Stevensville will play again tomorrow in the winner’s bracket final at 3 p.m. against Gladwin County Post 171. Gladwin knocked Chief Pontiac Baseball Club into the losers’ bracket with a 3-2, extra-inning victory, then did the same to Allen Park Post 409 with a 15-0 rout.
In Post 568’s matchup against Blissfield, Lakeshore’s Cam Dalrymple opened the first inning up with a line-drive double down the first-base line on the first pitch of the inning. Two pitches later, Austin Hurt drove Dalrymple in with a single.
Stevensville would score five more runs in the first on RBI singles by two Watervliet players, Garrett Matthews and Jakob Aldrich. Nathaniel Turner drove in a run with a single as well, and Dalrymple added an RBI single on his second hit of the inning to give Post 568 a 6-0 lead.
“What I saw at the plate today was what we’ve been preaching all year,” Bradford said. “Patience at the plate. (We were) seeing a lot of pitches and fouling off those pitches that are close with two strikes.
“We’ve worked on our philosophy with our two-strike swing, shortening it up a little bit. Just put the ball in play and good things will happen.”
Stevensville picked up three more runs in the third on RBI singles by Hurt and Devin Pulling. Hurt also capped of the game in style, crushing a walk-off, three-run home run over the left field fence to move the score to 12-2 in the fifth and initiate the 10-run mercy rule.
“That was a great walk-off by Austin,” Bradford said, “but we couldn’t have done what we did winning that game 12-2 if Jaidyn Morris didn’t do his job on the mound.”
Morris, Stevensville’s winning pitcher, pitched all five innings for Post 568, giving up just four hits and striking out three.
Blissfield’s only two runs came in the top of the fifth on a two-RBI single by Lucas Goins.
“Jaidyn came out, threw strikes, kept them off balance,” said Bradford. “I’m just real proud of the guys. It’s been a long day. When hosting, sometimes you get a little bit of a hangover in the fact that we’re home. These guys came out and the intensity was up the whole game.”
Bradford said he expected a tough game against Gladwin tomorrow, noting that both teams will likely call on top pitchers to get the job done on the mound.
“I want to say their record now is like 35-9,” Bradford said of Gladwin. “I think they threw off today. I think they threw their three and four (pitchers). I think we’ll see one or two tomorrow afternoon, so we’ve got to come out ready to play and stay focused.
“I’m not sure who I’m starting, but I have confidence in whoever I put on the mound. Gladwin is a solid, solid ball team. They’re not here by a fluke.”
Stevensville Post 568 12, Blissfield Post 325 2
Stevensville`603`03`—`12`15`0
Blissfield`000`02`—`2`4`0
WP — Jaidyn Morris 5 IP, 3K. LP — Karter Fitzpatrick 1 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 1K.
Top hitters — Stevensville: Cam Dalrymple 2 1b, 2b, RBI; Austin Hurt 2 1b, HR, 4 RBI; Devin Pulling 1b, 2 RBI; Garrett Matthews 1b, 2 RBI; Jonah Sibley 2b; Jakob Aldrich 3 1b, RBI; Nathaniel Turner 1b, RBI. Blissfield: Lucas Goins 1b, 2 RBI.
Records — Stevensville 24-10.