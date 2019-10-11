DOWAGIAC — An improperly placed sign created headaches for area girls runners at the annual Rock-N-Run Invitational held at Dowagiac Middle School, causing some to run upwards of four miles instead of the planned 3.1.
The sign reportedly featured an arrow that pointed girls runners in the wrong direction, causing most to add extra mileage to their run.
Because not every runner ran the same total distance, scorers were unable to officially score the meet and determined it a non-race.
The boys race, which took place after the girls’, proceeded as planned and without issue, and saw two-time defending champion Shawn Little of Dowagiac make it a third straight win on his home course. Berrien Springs easily took the team title.
A majority of the course is in the trails that neighbor the middle school, and when 25 minutes passed without a girls runner emerging from the woods, spectators and coaches began to wonder.
Results were not posted at the meet or online, and five medals will be sent to each girls coach for their first five finishers.
Coaches had mixed emotions regarding the snafu.
“They’ve got music throughout the race, but if you can’t tell them where to go, that’s the hard part,” said Lakeshore coach Beau Deja. “You’ve got to do something for them. Most of my girls ran four, 4 1/2, close to five (miles).
“We’re in championship season. We’re racing, not running anymore. You just banged up every team that raced. These girls are going 5k pace, and they’re still keeping that pace and trying to run an 8k. That’s tough to do on any body. We finished it, so it is what it is. We’re going to grind it out.”
Added Berrien Springs coach Charles Richards: “It ends up being a nice tempo run for the girls. I think they went to the top of the hill, and the ‘through’ sign was just angled the wrong way. They had sort of like a gradual left, and they ended up taking the long loop.
“Our girls team was smiling at the end. They ran all the way through the finish line even though they knew they were running extra, which is a great thing. We love coming here. It’s a great course. It’s fair, it’s true and this is just a mishap. I’m sure it’ll be fixed every year from now on.”
In the boys race, Berrien Springs had 50 points to second-place St. Joseph’s 84. Lakeshore was third with 108, with Bridgman scoring 120 to finish fourth.
Little’s individual time of 16:18.8 was enough for the win over second-place Ashton Sheline (16:40.4) of Berrien Springs and third-place Jack Leman (16:42.1) of Edwardsburg.
“This is my last-ever home meet, and I just really wanted to win,” said Little. “I’ve kind of faded a little bit this season, so I just wanted to prove to everyone that I’m still top dog around here. I felt like I really could’ve (ran a personal best) if I had somebody up there with me.”
Cole Parker, Little’s teammate, was not far behind, placing fourth in 16:50.9. Lakeshore’s Race Bettich (17:12.2) rounded out the top five.
Berrien Springs has been dominant from a team standpoint locally this season. The Shamrocks continued that trend Thursday despite racing a conference jamboree on Tuesday and the Portage Invitational on Saturday.
“We’ve done this every year since I’ve been around. It’s a tough stretch,” said Richards. “The guys have ran well. We won the conference meet, and then to come out here and have seven medalists in the top 25, that’s pretty good.”
Sheline’s brother, Carter Sheline (17:16.5), was seventh overall, with Nathaniel Bittner (17:56.0), Shammah Dosunmu (18:04.9), Sam Markle (18:17.7) and Nick Swank (18:30.9) also finishing within the top 20.
St. Joseph was without its normal No. 1 runner, Andrew Moyer, due to injury. The Bears were still able to pull off a second-place team finish due to their depth, with their first five finishing between 11th and 21st place.
Drew Nisbet was 11th overall in 17:50.9, with Will Fiesbeck (18:12.7) placing 15th, Michael Melvoin (18.27.0) and Luke Lehner (18:28.2) placing 18th and 19th, and Ayden Moyer (18:32.2) finishing in 21st.
“I though we looked pretty good. We’re running pretty tough right now,” Bears coach Mike Mahler said. “We’re starting to drop into the range where we need to be. We were packed together nice and tight, which I like. We just need to get that pack about 30, 40 seconds faster.
“To come out of here second without our No. 1 runner against some pretty good competition is great.”
Buchanan was led by Walker Barz, who placed sixth in 17:12.8. Niles’ Adam Shepherd (17:27.8) placed eighth, and Bridgman’s Luke Blesy (17:30.8) and Chipper Steffey (17:42.4) rounded out the top ten.
Dowagiac Rock-N-Run
at Dowagiac Middle School
Girls race not scored
Boys
Teams scores — 1. Berrien Springs 50, 2. St. Joseph 84, 3. Lakeshore 108, 4. Bridgman 120, 5. Edwardsburg 154, 6. Dowagiac 177, 7. River Valley 195, 8. Buchanan 212, 9. Niles 235, 10. Paw Paw 239, 11. Eau Claire 243, 12. Cassopolis 300. No teams score: New Buffalo, White Pigeon.
Individual winner — Shawn Little (D) 16:18.8.
Top 25 — 1. Little 16:18.8, 2. Ashton Sheline (BSp) 16:40.4, 3. Jack Leman (Ed) 16:42.1, 4. Cole Parker (D) 16:50.9, 5. Race Bettich (L) 17:12.2, 6. Walker Barz (Buch) 17:12.8, 7. Carter Sheline (BSp) 17:16.5, 8. Adam Shepherd (N) 17:27.8, 9. Luke Blesy (Brid) 17:30.8, 10. Chipper Steffey (Brid) 17:42.4, 11. Drew Nisbet (SJ) 17:50.9, 12. Nathaniel Bittner (BSp) 17:56.0, 13. Shammah Dosunmu (BSp) 18:04.9, 14. Kelsey Brown (Buch) 18:06.8, 15. Will Fiesbeck (SJ) 18:12.7, 16. Sam Markle (BSp) 18:17.7, 17. Denver Borst (L) 18:19.7, 18. Michael Melvoin (SJ) 18:27.0, 19. Luke Lehner (SJ) 18:29.2, 20. Nick Swank (BSp) 18:30.9, 21. Ayden Moyer (SJ) 18:32.2, 22. James Burke (BSp) 18:34.2, 23. Rigoberto Andres (EC) 18:35.2, 24. Cole Toney (SJ) 18:37.6, 25. Lucas Balkema (L) 18:42.5.
