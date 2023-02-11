DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Conservation Club will hold the 26th Annual Hunters Rendezvous from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at its club grounds, 54551 M-51 North, Dowagiac. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
A variety of activities will occur throughout the day. Youth 16 and younger can participate in free raffles just for being in attendance and hands-on activities and presentations throughout the day. Starting at 2 p.m., the Blandford Nature Center will offer an owl presentation. Additionally, The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have a representative on hand to answer questions and share information.