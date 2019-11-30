Bald eagles are being seen around Southwest Michigan, mostly along the Lake Michigan shoreline. One such bird was seen on November 16 at Warren Dunes State Park by Brad Anderson. The eagle in the photo is not an adult because it lacks a white head and all-white tail.
During a bald eagle’s first year of life, white feathers can be seen on the bird’s under-wing and tail. However, the eagle’s belly appears brownish, lacking any white feathers. During the bird’s second and third year of life, it will acquire white on the belly.
By the fourth year of life, the bald eagle will molt into its adult plumage of brown back, belly, and wings and white head and tail.
Long-time readers of this column know that bald eagles as a species can be found during every month of the year in Southwest Michigan, but individuals that summer here likely move southward, while eagles that summer north of us migrate through the region. Still others only spend the winter months here.
Red-tailed hawks have a similar status in Southwest Michigan. The species is present through the year, but individuals differ from season to season.
The red-tailed hawk feeds on rodents, rabbits, birds and does not rely on the availability of open water like the bald eagle, which will prey upon waterfowl and fish.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.