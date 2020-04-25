Southwest Michigan Wildlife columnist for The Herald-Palladium

Pat Conrad of Lincoln Township captured a rare daytime image of a barred owl on April 14 which landed in her backyard.

Her husband, Bob Conrad, says he believes the owl is one of a pair nesting nearby along the Hickory Creek corridor.

turkey full

A male wild turkey displays for a hen on April 12 in Oronoko Township.
warbler

A yellow-rumpled warbler is seen April 19 in Bridgman.
Brown creeper

A brown creeper is seen April 19 in Bridgman.

Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.