Pat Conrad of Lincoln Township captured a rare daytime image of a barred owl on April 14 which landed in her backyard.
Her husband, Bob Conrad, says he believes the owl is one of a pair nesting nearby along the Hickory Creek corridor.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 6:00 pm
Southwest Michigan Wildlife columnist for The Herald-Palladium
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Pat Conrad of Lincoln Township captured a rare daytime image of a barred owl on April 14 which landed in her backyard.
Her husband, Bob Conrad, says he believes the owl is one of a pair nesting nearby along the Hickory Creek corridor.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.