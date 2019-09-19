St. Joseph is ready to start a new chapter in its football rivalry with Lakeshore.
The Lancers have won eight straight in the series and 11 of the last 12. New St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley isn’t dwelling on the past as he gets his team ready to host Lakeshore at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Honestly it’s not something we talk about,” Pratley said. “I’ve never played Lakeshore, so as far as I’m concerned it’s 0-0 and we’ve got a game this Friday night.”
Tickets for Friday’s game will be on sale at both schools from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and Friday. Tickets cost $5, and gates will open at 5 p.m.
Pratley has had an impressive start to his tenure. St. Joseph (2-0 SMAC West, 3-0) has outscored opponents 129-46 in its first three games.
“I knew our defense was going to be sound,” Pratley said. “I think our offense has improved quicker than I anticipated. There’s still a lot of work to be done on both sides of the ball.”
Quarterback Troy Pratley has been key to the transition, throwing for 451 yards and six touchdowns. Jeremiah Sterling leads the ground game with 289 yards.
“For Troy it’s not a new offense, so that’s been a little bit easier,” coach Pratley said. “It kind of helps with the progression.”
The Bears have been strong as expected on defense, with Brent Huff leading in tackles and fellow senior linebacker Konner Lavanway also having a big impact.
“They’re really good,” Lakeshore coach Bryan Keim said. “I think (coach Pratley) does a nice job. I think their quarterback does a really nice job commanding what they want to do.
“On defense, we know about them. They’re really good, aggressive. We have our hands full.”
Lakeshore (1-1 SMAC West, 2-1) has also had a promising start. The Lancers have put up 90 points in three games after scoring just 101 all of last season.
Quarterback Jimmy Gillette has thrown for 547, including 188 to top receiver Grant Ruddell, and Aidan Jackson has 255 yards rushing. Keim also praised four-year starting offensive lineman Dylan Clem, saying that the offense starts with him.
Keim said that improving the team’s efficiency in the red zone and eliminating turnovers are points of emphasis.
“I like what we’re doing offensively,” Keim said. “If we can get those two things figured out, I think we can be pretty good.”
Defensively, Keim mentioned junior lineman Evin Koeppe, senior linebacker Zeke Rohl and junior safety Treyjen Keim as keys to the defense. Though the Lancers have given up some points this season, many came on special teams or were set up by turnovers.
“I think we’re doing fine there,” coach Keim said. “I think St. Joe poses a whole new set of challenges, because they can really throw it and they can really run it.”
The game also has implications in the SMAC West title race. Lakeshore lost 14-6 to division favorite Portage Northern, and needs a victory to stay in the hunt. St. Joseph plays Portage Northern the final week of the regular season.
In other SMAC West action, Niles (0-2, 0-3) will host Mattawan (0-1, 1-2). The Vikings are looking to build off their best offensive showing of the season against Lakeshore, gaining 250 yards and scoring 20 points.
Game times moved up
Some area football game times have been moved forward due to concerns about Eastern equine encephalitis, a virus spread by mosquitoes.
Mattawan at Niles will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Paw Paw at Dowagiac and Plainwell at South Haven will both begin at 5:15 p.m.
River Valley cancels season
Following a special meeting of the River Valley school board on Monday, superintendent Will Kearney confirmed that the River Valley varsity football team was switched to junior varsity only for the remainder of the 2019 season prior to the Sept. 13 contest that would have been played in Lawton.
He said a majority of the team boycotted practice on Sept. 9, a team meeting was held the next day, and it was decided to remove three players from the team (a few others were suspended for a week as well).
“Because that dropped our numbers down to 15, and we have a large number of freshmen and sophomores, we felt that we were not able to field a varsity team,” Kearney said.
He said three JV contests have been scheduled, including an Oct. 18 homecoming game against White Cloud (also a JV-only program this season); a Sept. 26 trip to White Pigeon; and a home game against Berrien Springs in October. Kearney added that more games may be added to the schedule.
Independent
Benton Harbor (1-2) has a chance to even its record at Wyoming Kelloggsville (0-3). The Tigers are coming off a 41-0 loss to Elkhart Central.
Brandywine (3-0), ranked No. 7 in Division 6, is a big favorite as it hosts Wyoming Lee (1-2). Running back Jordan Abrams has rushed for 428 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bobcats.
Bangor (0-2) is scheduled to face Southwest 10 leader Cassopolis (3-0).
Wolverine
Dowagiac (2-1) has its second tough test of the season against Division 4 No. 1 Paw Paw (3-0).
The Chieftains were beat 46-8 by defending Division 4 state champion Edwardsburg in their opener, but rebounded with decisive wins over Three Rivers and Allegan.
Paw Paw has outscored opponents 123-6 this season.
South Haven (0-3) is looking for its first win since 2016 against Plainwell (1-2).
BCS/SAC
Berrien Springs (3-0) is looking to stay undefeated at Coloma (1-2). The Shamrocks defeated the Comets 42-0 last season and are 38-17 in the series dating back to 1950.
Berrien Springs used a 68-yard touchdown pass from Nick Nelson to Anthony Latin and a 70-yard kickoff return by Danny Vinson to hold off Kalamazoo United 23-12 last week.
Coloma got its first win over Buchanan 14-6, getting touchdown runs from Drew Goodline and Noah Schwanke to prevail in the defensive struggle.
Buchanan (0-3) has a tough challenge at Constantine (2-1). The Falcons lost 26-21 to Berrien Springs in week two, but have outscored foes 117-0 in their other two games.
Watervliet (1-2) hosts Fennville (1-2). The Blackhawks won last season’s meeting 34-30. The series is tied 5-5 dating back to 1950.
Southwest 10
Hartford (1-2, 1-2) will look to build off its first win of the season as it travels to Eau Claire (0-3, 0-3).
The Indians defeated Bloomingdale 39-0 behind a big game from Aaron Sinclair, who had 128 yards rushing, 104 receiving and five total touchdowns.
Decatur (1-2, 1-2) defeated Eau Claire 69-0 last week, and will try to keep it going at Marcellus (1-1, 2-1). Bloomingdale (0-2, 0-3) hosts Mendon (2-1, 2-1).
Southwest Michigan Eight-Man
Bridgman (1-0, 3-0) looks to continue its dominant start to the season at Michigan Lutheran (0-1, 1-2).
The Bees have outscored opponents 148-40 so far, and quarterback Hunter Adams has thrown for 684 yards and 12 touchdowns. Michigan Lutheran quarterback Jordan Ramirez has been a running threat, gaining 398 yards on the ground.
Bridgman is 6-0 all-time against Michigan Lutheran, winning games from 1974-77 and 2010-11.
Lake Michigan Catholic (1-1, 2-1) is at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (1-1, 1-2). The Lakers are 3-2 all-time against Tri-unity, but this will be their first eight-man meeting.
Daiden Shaw has been putting up huge numbers for the Lakers, rushing for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Lawrence (0-1, 0-3) is looking for its first win, but will face another tough opponent in Martin (2-0, 3-0). The two schools were SAC rivals for many years, and last played in 2013. Lawrence leads the series 33-16.
David Johnson contributed to this report.
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSanders