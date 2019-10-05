PORTAGE – Home or away, the St. Joseph football team has been all about business this season.
The Bears punched their postseason ticket with their sixth win – a 34-7 road win over Portage Central on Friday.
“It was a big goal,” St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley said. “We had a chance to get into the playoffs and kept ourselves in position for a conference championship in week nine. Those were two goals we had coming into tonight and I thought our kids played well.”
St. Joseph’s imposing run game and stout defense was once again the recipe for success. The Bears opened the game with a drive that featured five first downs – all runs – and ended with a Drake Collins touchdown run to put the team up 7-0.
Leading 14-0 in the second quarter, the Bears turned the ball over on downs in their own territory.
The Mustangs (1-2 SMAC West, 3-3) capitalized moments later when a 2-yard Devin Porter touchdown run cut St. Joseph’s lead to 14-7.
The Bears would answer with back-to-back scoring drives capped by Jeremiah Sterling touchdown runs. Sterling tallied three of his four rushing touchdowns in the first half as the Bears went into halftime leading 26-7.
“We talked about setting the tone and imposing our will up front,” Pratley said. “I thought our kids did that in the first quarter. We took a gamble in the second quarter and ended up giving them a short field, but our kids responded after that.”
Sterling finished with 29 carries for 147 yards and four touchdowns. Collins added 82 yards and a score on 17 carries. The Bears had a 352-190 advantage in total yards, 306 of them coming via rushing.
“We had to fight through some adversity,” Sterling said. “My offensive line provided me everything I needed and we performed well.”
St. Joseph’s defense made life miserable for Portage Central quarterback Luke Leto. Leto, the nation’s No. 1 ranked baseball player for the class of 2021, was 6 of 17 passing for 65 yards and two interceptions. Brent Huff led the team with seven tackles and Konnor LaVanway had six tackles and one interception, while Christian Myers added one tackle and an interception.
“We got good pressure on the quarterback and he was forced to get rid of the ball quicker than he wanted to,” Pratley said. “It was a great overall effort by our defense.”
St. Joseph (4-0 SMAC West, 6-0) remains tied with Portage Northern (4-0 SMAC West, 5-1) atop the division standings, with the week nine matchup deciding the division champion. But before that, the Bears will face an undefeated Battle Creek Lakeview (3-0, 6-0) in week 7 and perennial power DeWitt (4-2) in week 8.
Last season, St. Joseph defeated Lakeview 20-12 and fell to DeWitt 39-10.
“(Portage Central) is going to be a playoff team,” Pratley said. “Going into this week, we were looking at four straight weeks of playoff opponents. We’re excited to face another undefeated team. It doesn’t get any easier for us after that. We’re going to focus on Lakeview and see what happens next week.”
St. Joseph 34, Portage Central 7
SJ 14 12 8 0 — 34
PC 0 7 0 0 — 7
First quarter
SJ – Drake Collins 6 run (kick good), 7:57.
SJ – Jeremiah Sterling 3 run (kick good), 3:25.
Second quarter
PC – Devin Porter 2 run (kick good), 7:14.
SJ – Sterling 9 run (kick failed), 2:13.
SJ – Sterling 6 run (run failed), 0:34.
Third quarter
SJ – Sterling 7 run (run good), 4:32.
SJ PC
First downs 21 16
Total yards 352 190
Rushes-yards 306 125
Passing yards 46 65
Comp-att-int 2-5-1 6-17-2
Penalties-yards 8-75 7-58
Individual statistics
Rushing – St. Joseph: Sterling 29-147, Collins 17-82, Griffin Shinrock 7-38. Portage Central: Evan Williams 22-85, Luke Leto 12-24, Devin Porter 4-8.
Passing – St. Joseph: Andy Blomgren 2-5-46-1. Portage Central: Luke Leto 6-17-65-2.
Receiving – St. Joseph: Luke Hedstrom 1-29, Christian Myers 1-17. Portage Central: Grant Pikkaart 3-37, Ben Cunningham 1-15.
Tackles – St. Joseph: Brent Huff 7, Konner LaVanway 6, Michael Pavlov 6. Portage Central: Aaron Schrock 8, Tyler Stolsky 6, Ryan Dotson 5.
