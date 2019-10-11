St. Joseph and Berrien Springs repeated as regional boys tennis champions on Thursday.
The Bears scored 27 points for a comfortable victory in the Division 3 regional at Sturgis. The host Trojans were second with 18 points, also earning a trip to the state finals.
St. Joseph won its 22nd regional in the last 24 seasons. The Bears advanced seven of eight flights to the finals and had four champions.
Kellen Lear won at No. 2 singles after finishing runner-up at No. 3 last season. St. Joseph had three doubles teams win flights — Trey Beauchamp and Kaleb Parrett at No. 1, Dylan Olson and WIll Christy at No. 2, and Levi Beam and Tyler Romano at No. 4.
“Getting it throughout the lineup was the key to securing the title,” St. Joseph coach Pat Hoffmann said.
The Division 3 state finals will be held at Kalamazoo College on Oct. 18 and 19. St. Joseph is hopeful that playing a tough schedule, which included five of the top 10 teams in Division 2, will prepare it for state.
“We like to shoot for top five,” Hoffman said. “That’s always kind of a goal.”
Berrien Springs finished with 19 points to win in Division 4. Paw Paw was second with 15 points to secure the other state finals spot. Brandywine and Buchanan tied for third with eight points.
“It was kind of a surprise, because we lost five seniors and they had a big impact,” Berrien Springs coach David Shembarger said. “I had a lot of kids step up. I had three freshmen that came in and did a great job. I knew we were going to be competitive. I didn’t know if we were going to have enough to win the regional, but we did.”
Flight winners for the Shamrocks included Payton Anderson at No. 2 singles, Paul Cho at No. 3 singles, Kyle Johnson and Jeffery Shembarger at No. 1 doubles, and Erik Belin and Adam Johnson at No. 3 doubles.
Coach Shembarger said he hopes his No. 1 doubles team will be seeded for the state finals.
Both players are seniors, and have been partners all four years. The Division 4 finals will be held at Hope College.
“Last year we got five points, which is one of the better performances we’ve had,” coach Shembarger said.
“I think we can do at least that or better.”
Chase Strother won the No. 4 singles flight for Bridgman, which has a co-op program with New Buffalo and Lake Michigan Catholic. Brandywine’s Jacob Fox finished runner-up at No. 1 singles to earn a spot in the state finals.
Tennis regionals
Division 3
at Sturgis
Team scores — 1. St. Joseph 27, 2. Sturgis 18, 3. (tie) Gull Lake 12, Vicksburg 12, 5. (tie) Edwardsburg 10, Plainwell 10, 7. Lakeshore 4, 8. Niles 2, 9. Coldwater 1.
Flight championships
Singles — 1. Ayden Flicklinger (V) d. Derek Garmire (Stu) 6-4, 6-4; 2. Kellen Lear (SJ) d. Harrison Smith (E) 6-4, 6-3; 3. Matt Wynes (Stu) d. Athan Gregory (6-2, 6-2), 4. Grant Banasik (SJ) d. Sam Rehm (Stu) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Trey Beauchamp-Kaleb Parrett (SJ) d. Zachary Collard-Kiley Chrisman (GL) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Dylan Olson-Will Christy (SJ) d. Stephen Lin-Shannon Herubin (GL) 6-3, 6-1; 3. Ben Dilly-Sean Kelly (V) d. Steven Markert-Harsh Gupta (SJ) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6; 4. Levi Beam-Tyler Romano (SJ) d. Ian Earl-Adam Donmeyer (Stu) 6-1, 6-1.
Division 4
at Paw Paw
Team scores — 1. Berrien Springs 19, 2. Paw Paw 15, 3. (tie) Buchanan 8, Brandywine 8, 5. Bridgman 4, 6. (tie) Three Rivers 1, Bronson 1, 8. Coloma 0.
Flight championships
Singles — 1. Josh Vanroekel (PP) d. Jacob Fox (Bry) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; 2. Payton Anderson (BSp) d. Tyler Mejeur (PP) 6-2, 6-3; 3. Paul Cho (BSp) d. John Johnson (Bry) 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; 4. Chase Strother (Brid) d. Yeonwoo Seo (BSp) 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Kyle Johnson-Jeffery Shembarger (BSp) d. Calvin Johnson-Tommy Simon (PP) 6-4, 6-0; 2. Ryen Fusko-Gabe Rogers (PP) d. Zach Nannfeldt-Jae Won Seo (BSp) 6-3, 6-1; 3. Erik Belin-Adam Johnson (BSp) d. Carson Knapp-Caleb Byrd (Bry) 6-3, 6-3; 4. Kendrick Brown-Andy Malcolm (PP) d. Jack Elliott-Brandon Tripp (BSp) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.