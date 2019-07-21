Matt Hysell found a Bell's vireo, a small songbird not found often in Michigan, vocalizing from a thicket of brush next to the Renaissance Athletic Club parking lot in Benton Harbor on July 9.This small, non-descript bird is common to Central America north through Mexico, the Southwest US, and the Great Plains east to Illinois. Although the bird's summer range does not extend into Michigan, some turn up from time to time.The Bell's vireo is named after John Bell, who discovered the bird while working for famous ornithologist John James Audubon. The bird is detected most often by its song rather than by sight, as it prefers thick stands of brushy vegetation, often near streams or rivers and low to the ground.Spring arrival of the Bell's vireo in Berrien County typically occurs around May 10. It is thought that most male Bell's vireos detected in spring locally do not stay because they do not find a mate. Singing males have been found through August. True fall departure of the species is difficult to determine due to scarcity of local records and the fact that once the males stop singing they are hard to detect. There are currently 47 records of the Bell's vireo in Michigan, with 24 of them occurring in Berrien County. Since 2000, the species has been found three times locally. One was present on July 18-19, 2000 at the Dairy Farm at Andrews University, and another was present for a day on May 16, 2017 at Warren Dunes State Park. Since the Bell's vireo at Benton Harbor was initially detected, over 50 people have observed the bird, either by sound, sight, or both.Kevin Wistrom of Muskegon photographed a yellow-breasted chat while walking the Prairie Loop Trail at Sarett Nature Center late in June. The chat until recently was classified by ornithologists as a member of the wood warbler family. However, recent DNA analysis showed that it was not genetically related to other wood warbler and has since been placed in its own family.The yellow-breasted chat is found in the nesting season over a large portion of North America. In the east it ranged as far north as southern Wisconsin, southern Michigan and New York.Like the Bell's vireo, the yellow-breasted chat prefers thickets, overgrown fields, and brushy clearings. The chat is often heard calling in June and July around dawn and dusk. Its vocalizations are a series of short, robust notes which suggest a northern mockingbird.The best places to find yellow-breasted chats locally are places with open, brushy areas. Sarett Nature Center's Brown Sanctuary is currently hosting at least one chat. Love Creek County Park is another reliable place, as is Dayton Wet Prairie in the south part of the county along Curran Road in Bertrand Township.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.