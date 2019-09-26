The Benton Harbor football team hopes to be heading in the right direction.
After a 41-0 loss to Elkhart Central in week 3, the Tigers rebounded to defeat Wyoming Kelloggsville 66-0 on the road last week. The margin of victory was the largest in program history in the playoff era.
"We're getting better every week," Benton Harbor coach Tom Matthews said. "When we play the way we're capable of playing, we can get a score like that. We're working hard and becoming a team through a lot of hard work. We're really started to play well. Keloggsville is young this year, so that played into the score as well."
Benton Harbor faces a tough test in Battle Creek Central (1-1 SMAC, 1-3), a team that edged the Tigers 27-26 in last season's matchup.
"Our mind is in the right place," Matthews said. "The kids look forward to playing them. It's a great challenge from a great league."
The Tigers and the Bearcats match up well with each other athlete-to-athlete.
"They're a spread team with a lot of talent," Matthews said. "Their quarterback can throw and run. They have a system where they run (run-pass options) and a lot of formations. They have good skill kids make it difficult to play in space."
A win over the Bearcats would go a long way towards the Tigers' playoff bid.
"The way we look at it, we want to be 1-0 each week," Matthews said. "Each game for us puts us in a position to get in the playoffs. This will be a big step in the right direction. It should be a playoff atmosphere for both teams.
"As a coach, it's all of the things you want to test."
Independent
Brandywine (4-0), ranked No. 6 in the Division 6 poll, travels to face Fennville (1-3). The Bobcats are averaging 53.5 points per game.
SMAC
St. Joseph (3-0, 4-0) snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 22-14 win over rival Lakeshore last week. The Bears – ranked No. 8 in Division 3 – host winless Loy Norrix (0-4) on Friday.
The Lancers (1-2, 2-2) aim to get back in the win column when they host Portage Central (0-1, 2-2) this week. The Mustangs defeated St. Joseph 17-7 in last year's tilt.
After earning a 28-7 win over Mattawan in week 4, Niles (1-2, 1-3) hopes to start its first win streak since 2016 when it hits the road to face Gull Lake (1-2, 1-3).
Wolverine
After suffering a 40-14 loss to Division 4 No. 1 Paw Paw, Dowagiac (2-2, 2-2) looks to regroup when it faces Plainwell (2-2, 2-2) on the road.
South Haven (0-4, 0-4) faces a tall order this week in the form of a road matchup against undefeated, defending D4 state champion Edwardsburg (4-0, 4-0). The Eddies have outscored opponents 202-15.
BCS/SAC
Undefeated Berrien Springs (4-0) aims to start BCS play on a high note with a win against Comstock (1-3).
The Shamrocks' defense shut down Coloma 43-0 in week 4. The Comets (1-3) hope to bounce back when they host Constantine (3-1) this week.
Watervliet was able to get its offense to click in a 56-21 week 4 win over Fennville. The Panthers' defense will be put to the test when Kalamazoo United (1-3) comes to town. The Titans beat Parchment 70-8 last week.
Buchanan (0-4) seeks its first win against Parchment. The Bucks have lost eight straight games dating back to last year.
Southwest 10
Bloomingdale (0-3, 0-4) hits the road to face Centreville (2-2, 2-2). The Cardinals suffered a 50-0 setback against the Bulldogs last season.
Decatur (2-2, 2-2) looks to extend its win streak to three games when it faces Cassopolis (3-0, 4-0) on Friday. The Rangers have outscored opponents 152-0 through four games.
Bangor (0-3) is at face Hartford (2-2 Southwest 10, 2-2), who is coming off back-to-back shutout victories.
Southwest Michigan Eight-Man
After a 74-7 thrashing of Michigan Lutheran, Bridgman (2-0, 4-0) hopes to keep the momentum going this week against Lawrence (0-2, 0-4). The Tigers are hoping to avoid their first 0-5 start since 2011.
Lake Michigan Catholic (1-2, 2-2) has a tough task ahead as the team prepares for undefeated Martin (3-0, 4-0) this week. In last season's matchup – the first-ever between the two schools – the Clippers downed the Lakers 57-0.
Michigan Lutheran (0-3, 1-3) is hoping to shake off last week's loss when it faces New Buffalo (0-1, 0-3) on the road. The Bison won their last meeting with the Titans 35-7 in 2011.
Game time changes
Most area games have been moved up due to concerns about Eastern equine encephalitis. The following game times have been changed:
Benton Harbor at BC Central, 5:30
Kal. Loy Norrix at St. Joseph, 5
Portage Central at Lakeshore, 5:30
Berrien Springs at Comstock, 5:30
Buchanan at Parchment, 5
Bridgman at Lawrence, 5:30
Dowagiac at Plainwell, 5:30
South Haven at Edwardsburg, 5:30
Mendon at Eau Claire, 5
Bangor at Hartford, 5
Centreville at Bloomingdale, 5
Cassopolis at Decatur, 5
Michigan Lutheran at New Buffalo, 5:30