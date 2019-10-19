BENTON HARBOR – The Benton Harbor football team was its own worst enemy against Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday night.
MCC capitalized on Benton Harbor turnovers and penalties and held on to an 18-8 victory.
"You've got to be able to play four quarters of football and we haven't done that the past couple of weeks," Benton Harbor coach Tom Matthews said. "We always talk about the game being won Monday through Thursday, not on Friday. We are not disciplined enough to win crucial situations on Friday.
"We've got to be disciplined to play good football against good teams and we didn't do that."
Benton Harbor (4-4) outgained the Crusaders in total yards 226-194. But two interceptions and one lost fumble gave MCC (5-2) favorable field position throughout the game.
First-quarter penalties stymied scoring drives for both teams. The Crusaders struck first in the second quarter when quarterback Max Price hooked up with Nolan Convertini for a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0 with 11:51 to go in the first half.
On its next drive, MCC struck again when Price found Convertini on a 3-yard jump ball touchdown pass to push the lead to 12-0 at 5:07 in the second quarter.
Benton Harbor's last two drives of the first half were killed by turnovers. A Ronald Roseburgh fumble ended what was the Tigers' best drive of the game to that point, giving MCC the ball back on their own 37. Just before halftime, a Tyler Meeks pass was intercepted at the MCC 25-yard line.
The Tigers responded in the third quarter when a 27-yard Roseburgh run set up a 3-yard Quindarius Davis-to-Roseburgh touchdown pass. Davis ran in the conversion to cut MCC's lead to 12-8 with 2:40 to go in the third.
"We came out in the second half and responded but it wasn't enough," Matthews said. "We just don't execute when it matters."
Benton Harbor had opportunities to put itself in a scoring position in the fourth quarter but wasn't able to execute. The Tigers crossed the 50-yard line, but a Davis pass was intercepted by Carson St. Amour at the MCC 42-yard line.
On the Tigers' ensuing possession, receiver Assanti Craig made a 9-yard reception to set up second-and-1. But a dead ball foul at the end of that play resulted in a 15-yard penalty that killed the drive for the Tigers.
The Benton Harbor defense was able to set up a third-and-3, but an offsides penalty gave the Crusaders a fresh set of downs that they made the most of. St. Amour found Josh Holden on a 39-yard halfback pass to give MCC a first and goal for the Crusaders on the 8-yard line.
"Those are the kind of penalties that get you beat," Matthews said. "Those are mental mistakes that you can't make. They're a good football team that took advantage of those things."
Price plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run a few plays later to give MCC an 18-8 lead with 3:43 remaining.
Malachi Dezale led Benton Harbor with 59 yards on 13 carries, while Davis and Meeks combined to complete 8 of 19 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions.
Price completed 5 of 13 passes for 35 yards and three total touchdowns. Convertini had two catches for 25 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers' hopes for a third-straight playoff berth rests in next week's road matchup against undefeated Berrien Springs (7-0). The game will be held at St. Joseph High School.
"Our football program is supposed to be an education-based experience," Matthews said. "These are the types of games that you learn from. At the end of the day, we aren't doing the things Monday-Thursday that it takes to win. That needs to change."
Muskegon Catholic Central 18, Benton Harbor 8
MCC`0`12`0`6` – 18
BH`0`0`8`0` – 8
Second quarter
MCC – Convertini 21 pass from Price (Kick failed), 11:51.
MCC – Convertini 4 pass from Price (kick failed), 5:07.
Third quarter
BH – Roseburgh 3 pass to Davis (run good), 2:40.
Fourth quarter
MCC – Price 1 run (kick failed), 3:43
MCC`BH
Total yards`142`226
Rushes-yards`32-90`38-153
Passing yards`108`73
Comp-att-int`7-15-0`8-19-2
Penalties-yards`7-66`6-65
Fumbles-recovered`2-2`1-0
Individual statistics
Rushing – BH: Dezale 13-59, Davis 15-54. MCC: St. Amour 6-33.
Passing – BH: Davis 3-11-73-1, Meeks 5-8-38-1. MCC: Price 5-13-35-0.
Receiving – BH: Roseburgh 1-3, Dezale 1-13. MCC: Holden1-39, Convertini 2-25.
Tackles – BH: Leonard Johnson 7. MCC: St. Amour 7.
