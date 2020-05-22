St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.