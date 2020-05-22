Of the nine people interviewed to be Benton Harbor’s varsity football coach, one stood out.
The school announced Friday that Jinks Arnold, cornerbacks coach at Ferris State, has been named coach.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 3:14 am
