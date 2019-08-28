Despite returning only six starters, second-year Benton Harbor football coach Tom Matthews remains optimistic about his team’s chances for a winning season this fall.
“We’re young, but we have great kids that are working hard during the off-season,” stated Matthews, who guided the Tigers to a 3-5 record last fall. “We’ve had real competitive camps.”
The Tigers have 40 on the varsity roster, including 16 seniors, many of whom will start.
Benton Harbor will continue to use its triple option on offense and its 4-3 alignment on defense.
“We went through a lot of growing pains last year installing a new offense, but we took great pride in getting better by the end of the year,” noted Matthews. “Defensively we’re very athletic and big up front.”
Matthews’ main concerns are “staying healthy and getting off to a fast start.” In addition, “every team we play this year is a playoff contender, with six schools that are twice as big as us enrollment-wise.”
He added the state threat to close the high school next year, “hasn’t been a detriment at all. If anything, it has helped bring us together.”
Of the three returning starters on offense, only one will be playing the same position, senior wide receiver Assanti Craig. Senior Eric Johnson has been moved from guard to fullback, and former wideout Quindarius Davis will be the quarterback.
At running back will be senior Ronald Roseburgh. Sophomore Shawn Rolfe will start at center, flanked by guards senior Jeff Moore and junior Jordan Henry. At tackle will be senior Alijawaun Williams and sophomore Anthony Gray. Senior Louis Johnson and junior Kentrell Pullian are battling for the tight end spot.
Returning starters on the Tigers’ 4-3 defensive alignment include Louis Johnson at middle linebacker, junior Leonard Johnson at tackle and junior Ricky Jackson at one defensive end. Senior Simeon Moss will be the other tackle and sophomore Mose Jackson the other end.
A tight battle continues for the two outside linebacker spots with senior Ly’Royce Moore, junior Marlon Bowman, sophomore Dominic Henderson and senior Malachi Dezale all expected to see plenty of action, according to Matthews.
The cornerbacks will be Roseburgh and senior Isiah Porter, with Jeff Moore and Davis at safeties.
Benton Harbor opens the season Thursday at Battle Creek Harper Creek.