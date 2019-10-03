Benton Harbor standout Carlos Johnson has committed to play college basketball for Butler.
Johnson announced his decision on Twitter late Wednesday night. He posted a picture of himself in a Butler uniform and tweeted “I knew it was another reason they called me SCOOBY,” referencing his nickname and Butler’s mascot, the Bulldogs.
Johnson has received scholarship offers from numerous NCAA Division I schools, including Michigan, Michigan State and Western Michigan.
Johnson, a senior, has earned all-state honors all three seasons of his high school basketball career. He made the game-winning shot to lead Benton Harbor to a 65-64 victory over Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the 2018 Class B state championship game.
Butler competes in the Big East Conference and finished 16-17 last season. The Bulldogs reached back-to-back national championship games in 2010 and 2011.