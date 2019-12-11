DOWAGIAC — It didn’t take long for Benton Harbor to get going.
The Tigers used a 14-0 run to start the game to propel themselves to a 73-59 win over Dowagiac on Tuesday in the boys basketball season opener for both teams.
“We wanted to get the win at all costs,” Benton Harbor coach Corey Sterling said. “Dowagiac played hard and so did we. It’s a nice rivalry.”
Benton Harbor led 20-5 after the first quarter and the game appeared to be on its way to a rout, but the Chieftains battled back. Using its press to create turnovers, Dowagiac was able to find some easy baskets in the second quarter.
A Stewart Smith 3-pointer sparked a 9-2 Chieftains run to end the half that made a 33-24 game at the break.
“You can’t spot a good team 14 points (in the first quarter),” Dowagiac coach Danum Hunt said. “We mounted a little comeback towards the end of the half, but we played in spurts tonight. We didn’t put together a full 32 minutes and they did. Every mistake we made, they capitalized on.”
The Chieftains were able to cut the lead to seven in the third before a Grant Gondrezick 3-pointer made it a 45-35 game. When the Tigers needed a bucket, they turned to team captain and star player Carlos Johnson. Johnson scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in the second half.
“He stepped up when we needed him to,” Sterling said. “Carlos is an unselfish player but when we needed him to, he put us on his back and took us home. He has a high basketball IQ and he made all the right passes. He’s an all-around player.”
Quindarius Davis found Johnson for an alley-oop slam that brought the crowd to its feet and pushed Benton Harbor’s lead to 69-49 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers led by as many as 24 points in the fourth before emptying their bench with a few minutes left in the game.
Davis scored 18 points and had four assists for Benton Harbor. Johnson led all players with a game-high 11 rebounds.
Dashawn Brooks scored 19 points for Dowagiac and Cailyn Murphy added 12. DJ Lanier, the team’s second-leading scorer, fouled out in the third quarter with six points. The Chieftains were already down last year’s leading scorer Trae Brookins, who was out with an injury.
“That was huge,” Hunt said. “If you want to talk about playing behind the eight ball, that’s where we were tonight. Even with that, Brooks stepped up and had a good shooting night. The younger guys showed some grit and were willing to get out there and get after it.”
Dowagiac hits the road on Friday for a game against Wolverine Conference foe Otsego. Brookins is expected to be back for the Chieftains.
“They’re the defending Wolverine champion,” Hunt said. “We’ve got a couple of days to work on and tweak some things. I think we’ll have a better showing on Friday.”
Next up for Benton Harbor (1-0) is a matchup against Detroit Denby in the annual I-96 Holiday Classic at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills.
“We had some first-game jitters,” Sterling said. “We’ll clean up a lot of stuff. We’re playing a lot of new guys and we have to build our chemistry.”
Benton Harbor 73, Dowagiac 59
BENTON HARBOR (73)
Carlos Johnson 12 3-4 29, Quindarius Davis 7 3-3 18, Grant Gondrezick 3 0-0 7, Kentrell Pullian 3 0-1 7, Joseph Johnson 3 0-1 6, William Suggs 2 0-0 4, Trucel Singleton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 6-10 73.
DOWAGIAC (59)
Dashawn Brooks 7 1-2 19, Cailyn Murphy 5 2-2 12, Stewart Smith 2 0-0 6, D.J. Lanier 2 1-2 6, Henry Weller 2 0-0 5, Cole Weller 2 0-0 5, De’Ondray Henry 2 0-1 4, T.J. Reed 1 0-1 2. Totals: 23 4-8 59.
Benton Harbor 20 13 23 17 — 73
Dowagiac 5 19 17 18 — 59
3-point field goals — Dowagiac 9 (Brooks 4, S. Smith 2, H. Weller, C. Weller, Lanier), Benton Harbor 5 (C. Johnson 2, Pullian, Davis, Gondrezick). Total fouls -- Dowagiac 16, Benton Harbor 14. Technical fouls — Benton Harbor 2 (Kyle Booth, Pullian), Dowagiac 1 (Brooks). Fouled out — Lanier (Dowagiac).
Records — Benton Harbor 1-0, Dowagiac 0-1.
