Bill Bergan announced Wednesday that he is stepping down as Berrien Springs football coach.
In two head coaching stints totaling 12 seasons, Bergan tallied a 68-49 record and led the Shamrocks to seven playoff appearances, two Lakeland Conference co-championships, three Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference Red division championships, and a Division 5 district title in 2009.
“I just want to spend more time with family,” Bergan said. “It’s time for another generation to take this program to the next level. I want to thank the school district, the kids I’ve been able to coach, and the families. I’ve been honored coaching these kids.”
Bergan spent nine years as an assistant at Berrien Springs before being named head coach in 2006. He compiled a record of 47-41 over nine seasons before resigning following the 2014 season. Following the resignation of Tony Scaccia following the 2016 season, Bergan was named head coach once again and led the Shamrocks to a 21-8 record over three seasons, including an 8-1 season this year.
“Coach Bergan has provided Berrien Springs with over 23 years of coaching as either a head coach or assistant,” Berrien Springs athletic director Alan Alsbro said in a news release. “In addition to coaching at Berrien Springs, coach Bergan had coached about 10 years at other programs, in total coach Bergan has amassed over 33 years of coaching football.
“The football program has been blessed with his dedication and commitment to his athletes and we wish him well on future endeavors.”
For Bergan, the relationships he has built with players and coaches over the years are his biggest takeaways from coaching.
“I’ve been able to coach great kids,” Bergan said. “They’ve bought into the program and commit to each other. They work so hard for you and they’re easy to coach. We’ve had great coaches here who do a fantastic job. They’ve done a great job of teaching and preparing kids each week.”
Bergan hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to sidelines, albeit not as a head coach.
“I would love to be an assistant down the road,” Bergan said. “As a head coach, you have to have your hand in everything. Assisting is hard work but it’s not as taxing.”
