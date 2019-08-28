Berrien big on experience, low on numbers

Numbers are low but talent is high for Berrien Springs this fall.
“We are very thin,” Shamrocks coach Bill Bergan said. “We have 24 varsity players, but we’ve got really good experience. A lot of these guys, the seniors, they’ve been up since they were sophomores, so we’ve got some pretty good experience there.”
Bergan said he’s confident in the Shamrocks’ offensive abilities, as Berrien returns multiple weapons from a 7-3 team that last season scored 315 points.
But lower numbers have made things harder in practice, and in-game fatigue is a concern.
“We’re ahead of the game as far as what we have installed offensively,” Bergan said. “Our biggest thing is how do we get things done without killing them. It’s kind of a tough deal.
“We’ve got nine guys basically going from offense to defense, so it’s a crazy thing for us right now, but it’s the world we live in.”
Offensively the Shamrocks will be a threat.
Danny Vinson returns at running back. He was an all-conference back last fall and is playing his third varsity season as a senior. The Shamrocks will again feature a two-back look, with senior Chris Pitone also expected to see some reps in the backfield.
“The running game should be solid,” Bergan said. “We’ve got a solid offensive line.”
Featured on that line will be senior Garrett Jones. Jones, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior, recently committed to play Division I football at Kansas under former LSU coach Les Miles.
Jones will be a leader both on both offense and defense for the Shamrocks.
Alongside Jones will be Kurt Krause (6-4, 260) at the tackle position and Kevin Blaylock (6-4, 290) at guard. Blaylock was also an all-conference player last year.
“Those are two high-Division II caliber kids,” Bergan said of the pair.
While running back and line play are expected to be solid, Bergan said quarterback play is still in question, with Nick Nelson and Tyler Ewalt competing for the starting job.
Whoever gets the starting gig will have familiar targets to throw to. The Shamrocks return three starting receivers from last season in Payton White, Anthony Latin and Marshall McFarland.
Latin and McFarland each earned all-conference honors a year ago.
“I definitely would like to see our passing game come along a bit,” Bergan said. “The kids are starting to pick up the concept a little bit, so that’s a good thing.
“Defensively, we basically returned everyone except our linebackers. We’ve got a whole new linebacking core, but everyone else returns on the defensive side and in the secondary.”
Berrien Springs won the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Red Division last year, finishing 3-0 against opponents with an average margin of victory of 45 points.
“I think everybody is going to be on the uptick,” Bergan said of the conference this season. “Buchanan has a new coach, so there’s some excitement down there. They’ll be tough. Comstock will be athletic and fast. Parchment returns a lot of guys.”
“Our schedule does us no favors,” he added. “We’ve got the chance to be competitive and be in every single game we have and have the chance to win. The biggest thing is us staying healthy. We are one or two guys away from having an issue.”