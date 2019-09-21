COLOMA – The Berrien Springs football team was on a mission to take control of the game early against Coloma.
The Shamrocks used their ground game to jump out to a 29-0 halftime lead and went on to win 43-0.
“We came through a pretty tough gauntlet our first two games,” Berrien Springs coach Bill Bergan said. “We knew Coloma was going to be physical, too. We didn’t want to let down and our guys came out and played well.”
Berrien Springs dominated all facets of the game, tallying 380 total yards of offense while holding the Comets to less than 50.
“I thought we played with some solid energy early on,” Coloma coach Joe Stephens said. “That’s one of the best defenses I feel like we’ve gone against in the last five years. They have some special dudes on that side of the ball.”
Chris Pitone scored two of his three rushing touchdowns in the first half on runs of 4 and 15 yards. Quarterback Nick Nelson hooked up with Payton White on touchdown passes of 23 and 59 yards.
Pitone’s 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter started a running clock and Marshall McFarland’s 3-yard touchdown was the final score of the game at the 3:47 mark of the third quarter.
Danny Vinson led the Shamrocks with 101 yards on 10 carries. His biggest run of the night was a 47-yard scamper that was just short of the end zone.
“We’re so close to letting Danny loose,” Bergan said. “They’re ganging up in the box to stop him and he’s so close. Pitone and McFarland had a couple of nice runs. The line did a good job. It was nice to see us start to run the ball a bit better.”
Berrien Springs’ defensive line was in the Comets’ backfield early and often, with some plays ending before they even began.
“We like to get up on linebackers and not double team but they are good enough up front where that throws a wrench into things,” Stephens said. “You think you have more than five yards and they snipe it down and that’s all you get. You’ve got to put a lot of good plays together in a row to score on those guys.”
The Comets (1-3) aim to get back on track next week when they host Constantine.
“Our guys want better results than this,” Stephens said. “I trust that they’re going to come back and play hard. Our kids are football players; they’re disappointed with this but they’re going to come back strong.”
Berrien Springs moves to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. For senior two-way standout Anthony Latin, this season has been all about business.
“This group of seniors has been together since our freshman year and that year we went 8-1," Latin said. "Our goal coming into the year was to win every game on our schedule. We’re playing well but we still have a long way to go.”
The Shamrocks face Comstock at 7 p.m. Friday at Comstock.
Berrien Springs 43, Coloma 0
BSp`6`23`14`0–`0
C`0`0`0`0`–`0
First quarter
BSp – Chris Pitone 4 run (kick failed), 3:44.
Second quarter
BSp – Payton White 23 pass from Nick Nelson (run good), 11:14.
BSp – Pitone 15 run (run good), 5:43.
BSp – White 59 pass from Nelson (kick good), 2:12.
Third quarter
BSp – Pitone 1 run (kick good), 8:57.
BSp – McFarland 3 run (kick good), 3:47.
BSp`C
Total yards`380`32
Rushes-yards`36-275`27-28
Passing yards`105`4
Comp-att-int`4-5`105`1-5`4
Penalties-yards`6-60`3-18
Individual statistics
Rushing – Berrien Springs: Danny Vinson 10-101, Chris Pitone 5-30-3, Marshall McFarland 6-31-1. Coloma: David Caulton 5-22.
Passing – Berrien Springs: Nick Nelson 4-5 105. Drew Goodline: 1-5 4.
Receiving – Berrien Springs: Payton White 2-82-2, Anthony Latin 2-35. Coloma: Nick Santarlas 1-4.
Tackles – Berrien Springs: Mitchell Robaska 8, Kevin Blaylock 7, Enoch Sibande 5.
