BH basketball busy over break

Benton Harbor has a busy boys basketball schedule during the holiday break.
The Tigers (3-0) will play four games in an eight-day stretch, hosting the annual Earl McKee Holiday Classic on Friday and Saturday, then taking on rival St. Joseph and state power Flint Beecher the following weekend.
“That’s Benton Harbor basketball,” Tigers coach Corey Sterling said. “We always schedule heavy during the break. The kids don’t have to worry about school right now, all they have to do is worry about basketball and staying healthy.”
Benton Harbor will play Redford Union at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Earl McKee Holiday Classic. Parchment will also be participating, taking on Ottawa Hills on Friday and Redford Union on Saturday, with both those games set for 5:30 p.m.
“It gives us an opportunity to win a trophy,” Sterling said. “That would be the first trophy of the year. Our goal is to win state. We want to take care of business with the Earl McKee, and then St. Joseph is a crosstown rivalry, the Twin Cities. We always love going over there, or them coming here.”
Benton Harbor will play at St. Joseph at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 3. Benton Harbor has won seven straight over the Bears dating back to 2014.
The Tigers will then face Flint Beecher at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the Don Jackson Classic at Kalamazoo Central. The game will feature two of the state’s top seniors in Benton Harbor’s Carlos Johnson and Beecher’s Jalen Terry, both considered among the favorites for Michigan’s Mr. Basketball award.
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSanders