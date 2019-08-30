NEW YORK — Benton Harbor graduate and Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, the league announced Thursday.
The NBA said Chandler tested positive for Ipamorelin. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Ipamorelin is a “potent synthetic pentapeptide” that has growth hormone-releasing properties.
Chandler’s suspension will begin with the next regular-season game that he is eligible and physically able to play, according to the NBA.
The Nets open the regular season on Oct. 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. The Nets’ 26th game of the season would be on Dec. 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“During my injury rehab process, before I signed with the Nets, I was prescribed a treatment that included small doses of a substance recently added to the NBA’s prohibited substance list,” Chandler said in a statement to ESPN.
“I did not realize this substance was banned, and neither did the doctor. I accept responsibility and apologize to my Nets teammates, coaches, front office and fans for this mistake. I will continue to work hard to prepare for the upcoming season.”
Chandler was Michigan’s Mr. Basketball in 2005, when he led Benton Harbor to an undefeated regular season.
Chandler, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Nets in free agency last month. He is expected to provide depth at the forward spots this season with Kevin Durant likely to miss the upcoming season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.
The Nets traded forward DeMarre Carroll to the San Antonio Spurs last month and let forward Jared Dudley leave in free agency. Dudley signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nets did add forward Taurean Prince in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks last month.
Chandler split last season with the 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, appearing in 51 games with 33 starts and averaging 6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Chandler was traded to the Clippers in February in the deal that brought Long Island’s Tobias Harris to the 76ers.
Chandler began his career with the Knicks, who drafted him out of DePaul in 2007 with the No. 23 pick in the first round. He played four seasons with the Knicks, averaging 14 points in 233 games, including 180 starts. Chandler was traded to the Denver Nuggets as part of the Carmelo Anthony deal on Feb. 22, 2011.
He has averaged 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over his career.