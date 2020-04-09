200324-HP-carlos-johnson3-photo.jpg

Benton Harbor's Carlos Johnson shoots from the outside during a game this year against Battle Creek Pennfield. Johnson has been named Michigan's Mr. Basketball for 2020.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

The awards continue to roll in for Benton Harbor’s Carlos “Scooby” Johnson.

Johnson was named the Associated Press Division 2 Player of The Year when the AP announced its all-state boys basketball teams for D2 this week.

200409-HP-bh-quindarius-davis-sports-photo

Benton Harbor’s Quindarius Davis shoots while under pressure from South Haven’s Zander Russell during a game earlier this year at Benton Harbor High School.

