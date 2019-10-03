It’s crunch time for Big Ten football teams as a couple of interesting matchups highlight this Saturday’s league schedule.
Of note: It’s No. 14 Iowa (4-0) visiting No. 19 Michigan (3-1), and No. 25 Michigan State (4-1) at No. 4 Ohio State (5-0).
Also of area interest: Unranked Bowling Green (1-3) travels to South Bend to face No. 9 Notre Dame (3-1). I guess the Irish didn’t want to play anyone before they take on unranked Southern California the following week. Notre Dame is favored by 45 points against the Falcons. I’d call it another “bye” week.
Top Area College Games
Michigan 27, Iowa 17
Don’t worry Michigan fans, your football foe this Saturday, in my humble opinion, is highly overrated.
As of this writing, the line against No. 14 Iowa is Michigan favored by 3 1/2. The Wolverines will easily cover, as Iowa hasn’t played anyone except Iowa State, where it eked out an 18-17 victory.
Ohio State 35, Michigan State 20
Worry MSU fans, the Buckeyes have simply clobbered every foe to date. No one in the nation has been as dominant.
The Buckeyes are favored by 20, and the Spartans’ injury-riddled offensive line woes continue to mount like last year. Up next after their trip to Columbus, the Spartans travel to Wisconsin. Everyone knows what happened there a couple weeks ago.
Top high school game
Bridgman 35, Martin 31
The winner, in all probability, will eventually be crowned the first champion of the newly-formed area 8-player conference. I hear a loud buzz in the air, hopefully it’s from the Bees and not mosquitoes.
Pricey tickets, great cause
Four tickets to this year’s Ohio State-Michigan game were auctioned off Saturday night at a fundraiser Saturday night for Isaac Moneouquette, the 18-year-old grandson of former St. Joseph and Benton Harbor football
His grandson, who lives in Alabama, has been stricken with multiple sclerosis.
“Wendy (Uzelac’s wife) and I can’t thank enough those who helped organize the fundraiser for our grandson, and those who attended it,” Uzelac said.
Medication costs for those stricken with the disease are astronomical, according to Uzelac. Isaac is the son of the Uzelac’s daughter, Lisa.
Idle thought
What will the area eight-player football conference look like next fall? Here’s a thought:
North Division - Bangor, Bloomingdale, Lawrence, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, Martin, and perhaps Gobles.
South Division - Lake Michigan Catholic, Michigan Lutheran, Bridgman, River Valley, New Buffalo, and Eau Claire.
Need a name for it: How about calling it the Red Arrow Conference?
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 16-3, .842
Season: 74-19, .796
FRIDAY
St. Joseph 20, P. Central 13
B.C. Lakeview 21, Lakeshore 17
Benton Harbor 41, S.B. Clay 14
P. Northern 30, Niles 15
Brandywine 42, Northpointe 16
LMCatholic 45, Bangor 24
B. Springs 42, Parchment 13
Bridgman 35, Martin 31
Lawrence 48, MLutheran 16
Wyo. Tri-unity 52, N. Buffalo 20
Delton 33, Watervliet 22
Allegan 23, S. Haven 20
Dowagiac 28, Otsego 22
Edwardsburg 52, Plainwell 10
Paw Paw 28, Sturgis 24
Bloomingdale 7, Eau Claire 6
Kal. United 41, Coloma 14
Mendon 33, Hartford 16
Buchanan 35, Saugatuck 8
COLLEGE
Last week: 40-3, .930
Season: 232-41, .850
Tonight
Geo. Southern 21, S. Alabama 13
Temple 34, E. Carolina 21
Friday
San Jose St.. 28, New Mexico 22
Saturday
Ohio State 35, Michigan St. 20
Michigan 27, Iowa 17
Notre Dame 49, B. Green 0
EMU 31, CMU 27
Toledo 34, WMU 31
Maryland 42, Rutgers 24
Minnesota 35, Illinois 14
Nebraska 30, Northwestern 20
Penn State 42, Purdue 14
Wisconsin 52, Kent St. 10
Auburn 31, Florida 28
Baylor 28, Kansas St. 27
Boise State 45, UNLV 20
Colorado 31, Arizona 27
Duke 27, Pittsburgh 24
Fla. Inter 52, UMass 23
Georgia 42, Tennessee 14
Iowa State 34, TCU 30
Louisville 31, Boston College 30
LSU 42, Utah State 14
Memphis 35, La.-Monroe 21
Miami, Fla. 34, Va. Tech 23
Mississippi 37, Vanderbilt 28
Missouri 45, Troy 14
N. Carolina 35, Geo, Tech 21
Navy 24, Air Force 21
Oklahoma 49, Kansas 7
Okla. State 34, Texas Tech 24
Oregon 42, California 31
S. Florida 34, UConn 17
San Diego St. 35, Colo. St. 31
SMU 33, Tulsa 22
Texas 38, W. Virginia 28
Tulane 24, Army 20
UAB 31, Rice 21
UCLA 38, Oregon St. 31
Washington 40, Stanford 28
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday.