It’s crunch time for Big Ten football teams as a couple of interesting matchups highlight this Saturday’s league schedule.

Of note: It’s No. 14 Iowa (4-0) visiting No. 19 Michigan (3-1), and No. 25 Michigan State (4-1) at No. 4 Ohio State (5-0).

Also of area interest: Unranked Bowling Green (1-3) travels to South Bend to face No. 9 Notre Dame (3-1). I guess the Irish didn’t want to play anyone before they take on unranked Southern California the following week. Notre Dame is favored by 45 points against the Falcons. I’d call it another “bye” week.

Top Area College Games

Michigan 27, Iowa 17

Don’t worry Michigan fans, your football foe this Saturday, in my humble opinion, is highly overrated.

As of this writing, the line against No. 14 Iowa is Michigan favored by 3 1/2. The Wolverines will easily cover, as Iowa hasn’t played anyone except Iowa State, where it eked out an 18-17 victory.

Ohio State 35, Michigan State 20

Worry MSU fans, the Buckeyes have simply clobbered every foe to date. No one in the nation has been as dominant.

The Buckeyes are favored by 20, and the Spartans’ injury-riddled offensive line woes continue to mount like last year. Up next after their trip to Columbus, the Spartans travel to Wisconsin. Everyone knows what happened there a couple weeks ago.

Top high school game

Bridgman 35, Martin 31

The winner, in all probability, will eventually be crowned the first champion of the newly-formed area 8-player conference. I hear a loud buzz in the air, hopefully it’s from the Bees and not mosquitoes.

Pricey tickets, great cause

Four tickets to this year’s Ohio State-Michigan game were auctioned off Saturday night at a fundraiser Saturday night for Isaac Moneouquette, the 18-year-old grandson of former St. Joseph and Benton Harbor football

His grandson, who lives in Alabama, has been stricken with multiple sclerosis.

“Wendy (Uzelac’s wife) and I can’t thank enough those who helped organize the fundraiser for our grandson, and those who attended it,” Uzelac said.

Medication costs for those stricken with the disease are astronomical, according to Uzelac. Isaac is the son of the Uzelac’s daughter, Lisa.

Idle thought

What will the area eight-player football conference look like next fall? Here’s a thought:

North Division - Bangor, Bloomingdale, Lawrence, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, Martin, and perhaps Gobles.

South Division - Lake Michigan Catholic, Michigan Lutheran, Bridgman, River Valley, New Buffalo, and Eau Claire.

Need a name for it: How about calling it the Red Arrow Conference?

On with the forecast:

HIGH SCHOOL

Last week: 16-3, .842

Season: 74-19, .796

FRIDAY

St. Joseph 20, P. Central 13

B.C. Lakeview 21, Lakeshore 17

Benton Harbor 41, S.B. Clay 14

P. Northern 30, Niles 15

Brandywine 42, Northpointe 16

LMCatholic 45, Bangor 24

B. Springs 42, Parchment 13

Bridgman 35, Martin 31

Lawrence 48, MLutheran 16

Wyo. Tri-unity 52, N. Buffalo 20

Delton 33, Watervliet 22

Allegan 23, S. Haven 20

Dowagiac 28, Otsego 22

Edwardsburg 52, Plainwell 10

Paw Paw 28, Sturgis 24

Bloomingdale 7, Eau Claire 6

Kal. United 41, Coloma 14

Mendon 33, Hartford 16

Buchanan 35, Saugatuck 8

COLLEGE

Last week: 40-3, .930

Season: 232-41, .850

Tonight

Geo. Southern 21, S. Alabama 13

Temple 34, E. Carolina 21

Friday

San Jose St.. 28, New Mexico 22

Saturday

Ohio State 35, Michigan St. 20

Michigan 27, Iowa 17

Notre Dame 49, B. Green 0

EMU 31, CMU 27

Toledo 34, WMU 31

Maryland 42, Rutgers 24

Minnesota 35, Illinois 14

Nebraska 30, Northwestern 20

Penn State 42, Purdue 14

Wisconsin 52, Kent St. 10

Auburn 31, Florida 28

Baylor 28, Kansas St. 27

Boise State 45, UNLV 20

Colorado 31, Arizona 27

Duke 27, Pittsburgh 24

Fla. Inter 52, UMass 23

Georgia 42, Tennessee 14

Iowa State 34, TCU 30

Louisville 31, Boston College 30

LSU 42, Utah State 14

Memphis 35, La.-Monroe 21

Miami, Fla. 34, Va. Tech 23

Mississippi 37, Vanderbilt 28

Missouri 45, Troy 14

N. Carolina 35, Geo, Tech 21

Navy 24, Air Force 21

Oklahoma 49, Kansas 7

Okla. State 34, Texas Tech 24

Oregon 42, California 31

S. Florida 34, UConn 17

San Diego St. 35, Colo. St. 31

SMU 33, Tulsa 22

Texas 38, W. Virginia 28

Tulane 24, Army 20

UAB 31, Rice 21

UCLA 38, Oregon St. 31

Washington 40, Stanford 28

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday.