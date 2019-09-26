The fallout from Michigan's humbling loss to Wisconsin continues to grow.
Even the Detroit News and Free Press are finding fault with coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff. That's pretty much unheard of!!
There's no sense in repeating all the statistics given to back the FACT that Harbaugh & Co. can't win the big games. Because they haven't in his 4-plus years as the anointed "savior" of Michigan football.
It was quite obvious that Wisconsin came ready to play and Michigan, despite a roster filled with 4- and 5-star recruits, did not. And that's coaching folks, or lack thereof.
Let's take a look at his two top assistants - defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
Brown – In Michigan's last five games (3 losses) the Wolverine defense has allowed an average of around 38 points per game. Why all the hype over this guy? His biggest college gig was an assistant at Boston College.
Gattis – Alabama still seems to be scoring at will without him, while the Wolverines "speed in space" has become "turnovers in turmoil."
Perhaps the most interesting comment I heard after the embarrassing loss to the Badgers was from a Chicago radio station talking mouth. He said, and I paraphrase: If any voter in the AP poll keeps Michigan in the Top 25, his voting credentials should be revoked by the Associated Press.
Well, Michigan fell nine spots to No. 20.
Did the loss ruin Michigan's chances for finally winning the Big Ten again — it's been 15 years — or making the college football playoffs for the first time?
Not if they run the table and get a revenge win over Wisconsin in the conference championship game.
But at this point in time that seems highly unlikely, with games remaining against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, and No. 25 Michigan State left on the regular season slate. All possible losses.
TOP AREA COLLEGE GAMES
Notre Dame 34, Virginia 14
If the Irish can give No. 3 Georgia all it wanted in Athens, they shouldn't have any trouble with undefeated Virginia (No. 18) in South Bend. ND opened as an 11-point favorite.
WMU 38, CMU 17
Believe it or not, many moons ago, I once covered this in-state rivalry at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. I don't remember who won that game, but Western Michigan will win this one with ease.
TOP HIGH SCHOOL GAME
Lakeshore 20, Portage Central 13
Both teams are 2-2 overall and desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Look for the Lancers to rebound after last week's loss to St. Joseph, which is rated No. 8 in the AP D3 poll this week. That's the first time the Bears have been rated since 2014, when they were No. 6 before falling to No. 8 Lakeshore, 17-7, that week.
IDLE THOUGHT No. 1
Where have all the Michigan caps and shirts gone?
IDLE THOUGHT No. 2
Attention: Bangor, Bloomingdale, Eau Claire and River Valley: There's an area 8-man conference now. I'd certainly look into it, since combined you're 0-13 thus far, and have been outscored a combined 629 to 76.
Bangor is already playing a partial eight-man schedule and plans to make the switch full-time next season. River Valley has canceled its remaining varsity games due to low numbers.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 15-2, .882
Season: 58-16, .784
Friday
St. Joseph 49, Loy Norrix 0
Lakeshore 20, Portage Central 13
BC Central 28, Benton Harbor 20
Martin 52, LMCatholic 24
New Buffalo 38, MLutheran 16
Niles 27, Gull Lake 21
B. Springs 42, Comstock 8
Bridgman 56, Lawrence 20
Brandywine 35, Fennville 6
Kal. United 48, Watervliet 12
Edwardsburg 56, S. Haven 6
Mendon 42, Eau Claire 6
Constantine 38, Coloma 7
Hartford 37, Bangor 7
Buchanan 21, Parchment 20
Paw Paw 49, Otsego 6
Centreville 40, Bloomingdale 3
Dowagiac 31, Plainwell 10
Cassopolis 35, Decatur 14
COLLEGE
Last week: 36-11, .766
Season: 192-38, .835
Tonight
Memphis 28, Navy 14
Friday
Penn State 28, Maryland 24
Air Force 34, San Jose St. 17
California 33, Arizona St. 28
Va. Tech 21, Duke 20
Saturday
Michigan State 34, Indiana 17
Michigan 45, Rutgers 0
Notre Dame 34, Virginia 14
WMU 38, CMU 17
Iowa 42, Mid-Tenn. St. 20
Ohio State 38, Nebraska 14
Purdue 31, Minnesota 28
Wisconsin 42, N'western 7
Alabama 49, Mississippi 14
App. State 38, C. Carolina 17
Arizona 34, UCLA 28
Auburn 31, Miss. St. 17
Baylor 34, Iowa St. 31
Clemson 49, N. Carolina 10
Florida 45, Towson 3
Fla. State 33, N.C. State 28
Fresno St. 38, N. Mexico St. 23
La.-Monroe 31, S. Alabama 20
La. Tech 30, Rice 20
Liberty 38, New Mexico 31
Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 17
Oklahoma St. 37, Kansas St. 30
Pittsburgh 41, Delaware 10
S. Carolina 24, Kentucky 23
Southern Miss 45, UTEP 21
SMU 31, S. Florida 21
Stanford 33, Oregon St. 28
Syracuse 42, Holy Cross 7
TCU 34, Kansas 17
Temple 34, Geo. Tech 24
Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 21
UCF 45, UConn 8
Utah 34, Wash. St. 27
Utah State 29, Colorado St. 10
Vanderbilt 33, N. Illinois 22
Wake Forest 28, B. College 24
Washington 31, USC 27
Wyoming 35, UNLV 28
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday.