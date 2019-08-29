You better sit down Michigan fans for what I’m about to tell you.

The Wolverines are going to win the Big Ten football championship this season.

What?

Have I become delusional, like most Michigan football fans, over all the annual preseason hype?

Granted it has become extremely more difficult to win a Big Ten title after expansion and divisional play than it was back in the Bo and Woody era when the conference was dubbed by scribes as the “Big Two and Little Eight.”

Perhaps it’s time to get my mind right.

Since the advent of the Big Ten championship game in 2011 here are the results:

2011 - Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39

2012 - Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31

2013 - Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24

2014 - Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0

2015 - Michigan State 16, Iowa 13

2016 - Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31

2017 - Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21

2018 - Ohio State 45, Northwestern 24

Geez, there appears to be a college missing from all of the above.

According to my calculations, Wisconsin has made five appearances (2-3); Ohio State four (3-1, including a national title in 2014); Michigan State three (2-1, including a national playoff spot in 2015); with Penn State (1-0), Northwestern (0-1), Iowa (0-1) and Nebraska (0-1) all having one Big Ten championship game appearance.

It would appear that “mighty” Michigan (No. 7 in the AP preseason poll) is long overdue. After all, it’s been 15 years (2004) since the Wolverines have won the conference championship. Losing 14 of the last 15 to the Buckeyes doesn’t help.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-4 against Ohio State, and 2-2 vs. MSU. Despite his glowing 38-14 record as Michigan coach, combined 96-41 mark as a college coach and 44-19-1 record with the San Francisco 49ers, he has yet to win the really big games at Michigan. He’s also 1-3 in bowl games.

But a word of caution, Michigan fans.

My sources in Columbus, Ohio, have informed me that despite the retirement of coach Urban Meyer and graduation of their quarterback, Ohio State (No. 5) is “loaded” including quarterback transfer Justin Fields from Georgia, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in 2018.

Concerning Michigan State (No. 18) and Notre Dame (No. 9), the Spartans will finish somewhere between 7-5 and 9-3, as they return nine starters from their top 10 defense.

Notre Dame, fresh off its first playoff appearance since the playoffs expanded to four teams, has just three tough games on its schedule - Georgia (No. 3), Michigan (No. 7) and Stanford (No. 25) all on the road.

They also have a home date with USC, not ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2001.

National championship

It won’t be easy, but Clemson should repeat.

High school league champions

SMAC West - Portage Northern, the defending champs, returns most of its team.

Wolverine - Edwardsburg. If the Eddies can win a Division 4 state title they can certainly win the conference again.

SAC Lakeshore - Schoolcraft or Kalamazoo United.

BCS Red - Berrien Springs should win it easily.

Southwest 10 - Centreville, Cassopolis or Mendon. Take your pick.

Southwest Michigan Eight-Man - Lawrence or Wyoming Tri-unity in the new 7-team league.

Top Area College Game

Notre Dame 34, Louisville 14

Perhaps an early test for the Fighting Irish on Monday, perhaps not.

Top High School Game

G.R. West Catholic 28, Berrien Springs 21

One tough opponent for the Shamrocks to open against Thursday evening at St. Joseph’s Dickinson Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tonight

B.C. Harper Creek 28, Benton Harbor 20

B.C. Central 20, St. Joseph 14

Lakeshore 27, Holland W. Ottawa 22

B.C. Lakeview 34, Niles 23

Brandywine 28, Coloma 18

Galesburg-Aug. 24, River Valley 20

G.R. W.Catholic 28, Berrien Springs 21

Schoolcraft 35, Buchanan 20

Watervliet 23, Lawton 20

Edwardsburg 35, Dowagiac 17

Tekonsha 49, L.M.Catholic 34

Marcellus 23, Bangor 8

North Adams 44, Bridgman 33

Lawrence 62, Colon 52

Litchfield 55, M. Lutheran 38

Mendon 30, Decatur 21

White Pigeon 42, Bloomingdale 12

Cassopolis 37, Hartford 27

Centreville 42, Eau Claire 8

COLLEGE

Tonight

CMU 28, Albany 17

Minnesota 31, S. Dakota St. 24

Arizona St. 38, Kent State 14

Clemson 63, Geo. Tech 21

San Jose St. 31, N. Colorado 21

UAB 53, Alabama St. 18

UCF 56, Florida A&M 10

UCLA 31, Cincinnati 28

UConn 34, Wagner 17

Utah 30, BYU 27

W. Kentucky 27, C. Arkansas 17

Texas A&M 49, Texas State 16

Friday

MSU 31, Tulsa 7

Ohio State 63, FAU 21

Rutgers 31, UMass 14

Purdue 35, Nevada 24

Wisconsin 38, USF 27

Army 34, Rice 14

Colorado 28, Colorado St. 17

Oklahoma St. 42, Oregon St. 28

Wake Forest 33, Utah St.30

Saturday

Michigan 56, Mid-Tenn. St. 0

WMU 38, Monmouth 8

EMU 24, C. Carolina 20

Illinois 34, Akron 20

Indiana 35, Ball St. 20

Iowa 35, Miami, O. 10

Maryland 42, Howard 10

Nebraska 49, S. Alabama 13

Ohio State 63, FAU 20

Penn State 34, Idaho 10

Pittsburgh 21, Virginia 20

Stanford 35, Northwestern 31

Air Force 27, Colgate 7

Alabama 56, Duke 17

Appalachian St. 42, E. Texas St. 13

Arkansas 45, Portland St. 17

Auburn 28, Oregon 24

Baylor 48, SF Austin 8

California 24, UC Davis 13

Florida St. 28, Boise State 23

Georgia 49, Vanderbilt 21

Iowa St. 35, N. Iowa 21

Kansas 24, Indiana St. 20

Kansas St. 34, Nicholls 10

Kentucky 24, Toledo 14

LSU 56, Geo. Southern 24

Memphis 28, Mississippi 24

Miss. St. 30, Louisiana 10

Missouri 35, Wyoming 20

N. Mexico 28, Sam Houston 21

Navy 35, Holy Cross 13

N.C. State 27, E. Carolina 10

S. Carolina 34, N. Carolina 27

S. Mississippi 40, Alcorn St. 10

San Diego St. 28, Weber St, 21

SMU 24, Ark. St. 20

Syracuse 33, Liberty 13

TCU 33, Pine Bluff 6

Texas 35, La. Tech 15

Tennessee 41, Geo. State 14

Texas Tech 37, Montana St. 7

UNLV 31, So. Utah 10

USC 35, Fresno St. 27

UTEP 28, Houston Baptist 7

Va. Tech 28, Boston College 27

W. Virginia 33, James Madison 23

Washington 38, E. Washington 20

Wash. State 42, N. Mexico St. 12

Sunday

Oklahoma 42, Houston 17

Monday

Notre Dame 34, Louisville 14

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly picks appear every Thursday during the football season.