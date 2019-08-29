You better sit down Michigan fans for what I’m about to tell you.
The Wolverines are going to win the Big Ten football championship this season.
What?
Have I become delusional, like most Michigan football fans, over all the annual preseason hype?
Granted it has become extremely more difficult to win a Big Ten title after expansion and divisional play than it was back in the Bo and Woody era when the conference was dubbed by scribes as the “Big Two and Little Eight.”
Perhaps it’s time to get my mind right.
Since the advent of the Big Ten championship game in 2011 here are the results:
2011 - Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39
2012 - Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31
2013 - Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24
2014 - Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0
2015 - Michigan State 16, Iowa 13
2016 - Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31
2017 - Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21
2018 - Ohio State 45, Northwestern 24
Geez, there appears to be a college missing from all of the above.
According to my calculations, Wisconsin has made five appearances (2-3); Ohio State four (3-1, including a national title in 2014); Michigan State three (2-1, including a national playoff spot in 2015); with Penn State (1-0), Northwestern (0-1), Iowa (0-1) and Nebraska (0-1) all having one Big Ten championship game appearance.
It would appear that “mighty” Michigan (No. 7 in the AP preseason poll) is long overdue. After all, it’s been 15 years (2004) since the Wolverines have won the conference championship. Losing 14 of the last 15 to the Buckeyes doesn’t help.
Coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-4 against Ohio State, and 2-2 vs. MSU. Despite his glowing 38-14 record as Michigan coach, combined 96-41 mark as a college coach and 44-19-1 record with the San Francisco 49ers, he has yet to win the really big games at Michigan. He’s also 1-3 in bowl games.
But a word of caution, Michigan fans.
My sources in Columbus, Ohio, have informed me that despite the retirement of coach Urban Meyer and graduation of their quarterback, Ohio State (No. 5) is “loaded” including quarterback transfer Justin Fields from Georgia, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in 2018.
Concerning Michigan State (No. 18) and Notre Dame (No. 9), the Spartans will finish somewhere between 7-5 and 9-3, as they return nine starters from their top 10 defense.
Notre Dame, fresh off its first playoff appearance since the playoffs expanded to four teams, has just three tough games on its schedule - Georgia (No. 3), Michigan (No. 7) and Stanford (No. 25) all on the road.
They also have a home date with USC, not ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2001.
National championship
It won’t be easy, but Clemson should repeat.
High school league champions
SMAC West - Portage Northern, the defending champs, returns most of its team.
Wolverine - Edwardsburg. If the Eddies can win a Division 4 state title they can certainly win the conference again.
SAC Lakeshore - Schoolcraft or Kalamazoo United.
BCS Red - Berrien Springs should win it easily.
Southwest 10 - Centreville, Cassopolis or Mendon. Take your pick.
Southwest Michigan Eight-Man - Lawrence or Wyoming Tri-unity in the new 7-team league.
Top Area College Game
Notre Dame 34, Louisville 14
Perhaps an early test for the Fighting Irish on Monday, perhaps not.
Top High School Game
G.R. West Catholic 28, Berrien Springs 21
One tough opponent for the Shamrocks to open against Thursday evening at St. Joseph’s Dickinson Stadium.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tonight
B.C. Harper Creek 28, Benton Harbor 20
B.C. Central 20, St. Joseph 14
Lakeshore 27, Holland W. Ottawa 22
B.C. Lakeview 34, Niles 23
Brandywine 28, Coloma 18
Galesburg-Aug. 24, River Valley 20
G.R. W.Catholic 28, Berrien Springs 21
Schoolcraft 35, Buchanan 20
Watervliet 23, Lawton 20
Edwardsburg 35, Dowagiac 17
Tekonsha 49, L.M.Catholic 34
Marcellus 23, Bangor 8
North Adams 44, Bridgman 33
Lawrence 62, Colon 52
Litchfield 55, M. Lutheran 38
Mendon 30, Decatur 21
White Pigeon 42, Bloomingdale 12
Cassopolis 37, Hartford 27
Centreville 42, Eau Claire 8
COLLEGE
Tonight
CMU 28, Albany 17
Minnesota 31, S. Dakota St. 24
Arizona St. 38, Kent State 14
Clemson 63, Geo. Tech 21
San Jose St. 31, N. Colorado 21
UAB 53, Alabama St. 18
UCF 56, Florida A&M 10
UCLA 31, Cincinnati 28
UConn 34, Wagner 17
Utah 30, BYU 27
W. Kentucky 27, C. Arkansas 17
Texas A&M 49, Texas State 16
Friday
MSU 31, Tulsa 7
Ohio State 63, FAU 21
Rutgers 31, UMass 14
Purdue 35, Nevada 24
Wisconsin 38, USF 27
Army 34, Rice 14
Colorado 28, Colorado St. 17
Oklahoma St. 42, Oregon St. 28
Wake Forest 33, Utah St.30
Saturday
Michigan 56, Mid-Tenn. St. 0
WMU 38, Monmouth 8
EMU 24, C. Carolina 20
Illinois 34, Akron 20
Indiana 35, Ball St. 20
Iowa 35, Miami, O. 10
Maryland 42, Howard 10
Nebraska 49, S. Alabama 13
Ohio State 63, FAU 20
Penn State 34, Idaho 10
Pittsburgh 21, Virginia 20
Stanford 35, Northwestern 31
Air Force 27, Colgate 7
Alabama 56, Duke 17
Appalachian St. 42, E. Texas St. 13
Arkansas 45, Portland St. 17
Auburn 28, Oregon 24
Baylor 48, SF Austin 8
California 24, UC Davis 13
Florida St. 28, Boise State 23
Georgia 49, Vanderbilt 21
Iowa St. 35, N. Iowa 21
Kansas 24, Indiana St. 20
Kansas St. 34, Nicholls 10
Kentucky 24, Toledo 14
LSU 56, Geo. Southern 24
Memphis 28, Mississippi 24
Miss. St. 30, Louisiana 10
Missouri 35, Wyoming 20
N. Mexico 28, Sam Houston 21
Navy 35, Holy Cross 13
N.C. State 27, E. Carolina 10
S. Carolina 34, N. Carolina 27
S. Mississippi 40, Alcorn St. 10
San Diego St. 28, Weber St, 21
SMU 24, Ark. St. 20
Syracuse 33, Liberty 13
TCU 33, Pine Bluff 6
Texas 35, La. Tech 15
Tennessee 41, Geo. State 14
Texas Tech 37, Montana St. 7
UNLV 31, So. Utah 10
USC 35, Fresno St. 27
UTEP 28, Houston Baptist 7
Va. Tech 28, Boston College 27
W. Virginia 33, James Madison 23
Washington 38, E. Washington 20
Wash. State 42, N. Mexico St. 12
Sunday
Oklahoma 42, Houston 17
Monday
Notre Dame 34, Louisville 14
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly picks appear every Thursday during the football season.