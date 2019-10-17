Some key matchups in the Big Ten are about to begin in earnest this week.
Starting with No. 16 Michigan (5-1) visiting No. 7 Penn State (6-0). Then next week it’s Wisconsin at Ohio State, both currently unbeaten.
As of this writing, Penn State was a nine-point favorite over Michigan. The opening line was eight.
That opening line really surprised me.
To date, the two teams have only played one common opponent in Iowa. Michigan beat Iowa 10-3 in Ann Arbor, and visiting Penn State nipped the Hawkeyes 17-12.
That would make the Wolverines a two-point favorite, if excluding home field advantage.
But you can’t eliminate home field advantage, especially when the national Saturday night TV game is in Happy Valley, where over 100,000 screaming home fans will participate in another “White Out.”
Personally, I feel Penn State is somewhat overrated at this juncture in the season. It’s not the same outfit that drubbed visiting Michigan 42-13 in 2017. McSorley and Barkley are now in the NFL.
The Nittany Lion defense is rated No. 4 in the nation, and like Michigan, its offense hasn’t done much against quality opponents. Both teams have easily scored against bottom-feeder foes.
Make it: Penn State 24, Michigan 20
According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Michigan only has a 21.4 percent chance of winning this game. But it’s going to be a lot closer than Las Vegas oddsmakers think.
Top high school game
Lakeshore 20, Kal. Central 13
The Lancers’ backs are again up against the wall in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Lakeshore has made the playoffs 21 straight years, one of the longest consecutive playoff streaks in the state. Two more wins and the Lancers could be in again. There will be a ton of five-win teams needed to fill out the entire playoff field.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 16-4, .800
Season: 11-25, .819
Friday
DeWitt 23, St. Joseph 14
Lakeshore 20, K. Central 13
Musk. Catholic 28, B. Harbor 22
B.C. Lakeview 35, Niles 7
LMCatholic 42, New Buffalo 20
Martin 60, M.Lutheran 6
Brandywine 49, Parchment 8
Bridgman 42, Tri-unity 21
Schoolcraft 34, Watervliet 28
Delton 28, Coloma 18
Cassopolis 66, Eau Claire 6
Decatur 33, Hartford 22
Comstock 28, Buchanan 21
Lawton 45, Bangor 6
Marcellus 33, Bloomingdale 13
Edwardsburg 70, Allegan 7
Paw Paw 49, South Haven 8
Dowagiac 38, Vicksburg 20
COLLEGE
Last week: 35-10, .778
Season: 299-59, .835
Tonight
Stanford 34, UCLA 27
Friday
Ohio State 52, Northwestern 10
Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 20
Fresno State 34, UNLV 17
Saturday
Penn State 24, Michigan 20
CMU 31, Bowling Green 22
WMU 30, EMU 21
Indiana 27, Maryland 24
Iowa 31, Purdue 17
Minnesota 45, Rutgers 7
Wisconsin 55, Illinois 14
Air Force 28, Hawaii 27
Alabama 56, Tennessee 14
Appalachian St. 34, La.-Monroe 17
Army 31, Georgia St. 21
Auburn 34, Arkansas 17
Boise State 35, BYU 28
Boston College 21, N.C. State 20
California 34, Oregon St. 24
Cincinnati 38, Tulsa 20
Clemson 42, Louisville 14
Florida 38, S. Carolina 24
Florida Int, 42, UTEP 17
Florida St. 34, Wake Forest 31
Georgia 49, Kentucky 14
Houston 38, UConn 13
Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 28
LSU 45, Miss. St. 17
Memphis 35, Tulane 31
Miami, Fla. 35, Geo. Tech 10
Missouri 34, Vanderbilt 14
Navy 24, S. Florida 20
N. Texas 37, Mid-Tenn. St. 24
Oklahoma 42, W. Virginia 10
Oklahoma St. 37, Baylor 33
Rice 35, San Antonio 31
San Diego St. 38, San Jose St. 31
SMU 38, Temple 30
TCU 35, Kansas St. 31
Texas 44, Kansas 14
Texas A&M 40, Mississippi 35
UAB 42, Old Dominion 13
UCF 45, E. Carolina 10
USC 38, Arizona 27
Utah 28, Arizona St. 17
Utah State 33, Nevada 14
Va. Tech 28, N. Carolina 24
Virginia 28, Duke 27
Washington 35, Oregon 31
Washington St. 31, Colorado 21
W. Kentucky 24, Charlotte 14
Wyoming 42, New Mexico 21
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.