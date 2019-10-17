Some key matchups in the Big Ten are about to begin in earnest this week.

Starting with No. 16 Michigan (5-1) visiting No. 7 Penn State (6-0). Then next week it’s Wisconsin at Ohio State, both currently unbeaten.

As of this writing, Penn State was a nine-point favorite over Michigan. The opening line was eight.

That opening line really surprised me.

To date, the two teams have only played one common opponent in Iowa. Michigan beat Iowa 10-3 in Ann Arbor, and visiting Penn State nipped the Hawkeyes 17-12.

That would make the Wolverines a two-point favorite, if excluding home field advantage.

But you can’t eliminate home field advantage, especially when the national Saturday night TV game is in Happy Valley, where over 100,000 screaming home fans will participate in another “White Out.”

Personally, I feel Penn State is somewhat overrated at this juncture in the season. It’s not the same outfit that drubbed visiting Michigan 42-13 in 2017. McSorley and Barkley are now in the NFL.

The Nittany Lion defense is rated No. 4 in the nation, and like Michigan, its offense hasn’t done much against quality opponents. Both teams have easily scored against bottom-feeder foes.

Make it: Penn State 24, Michigan 20

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Michigan only has a 21.4 percent chance of winning this game. But it’s going to be a lot closer than Las Vegas oddsmakers think.

Top high school game

Lakeshore 20, Kal. Central 13

The Lancers’ backs are again up against the wall in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Lakeshore has made the playoffs 21 straight years, one of the longest consecutive playoff streaks in the state. Two more wins and the Lancers could be in again. There will be a ton of five-win teams needed to fill out the entire playoff field.

On with the forecast:

HIGH SCHOOL

Last week: 16-4, .800

Season: 11-25, .819

Friday

DeWitt 23, St. Joseph 14

Lakeshore 20, K. Central 13

Musk. Catholic 28, B. Harbor 22

B.C. Lakeview 35, Niles 7

LMCatholic 42, New Buffalo 20

Martin 60, M.Lutheran 6

Brandywine 49, Parchment 8

Bridgman 42, Tri-unity 21

Schoolcraft 34, Watervliet 28

Delton 28, Coloma 18

Cassopolis 66, Eau Claire 6

Decatur 33, Hartford 22

Comstock 28, Buchanan 21

Lawton 45, Bangor 6

Marcellus 33, Bloomingdale 13

Edwardsburg 70, Allegan 7

Paw Paw 49, South Haven 8

Dowagiac 38, Vicksburg 20

COLLEGE

Last week: 35-10, .778

Season: 299-59, .835

Tonight

Stanford 34, UCLA 27

Friday

Ohio State 52, Northwestern 10

Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 20

Fresno State 34, UNLV 17

Saturday

Penn State 24, Michigan 20

CMU 31, Bowling Green 22

WMU 30, EMU 21

Indiana 27, Maryland 24

Iowa 31, Purdue 17

Minnesota 45, Rutgers 7

Wisconsin 55, Illinois 14

Air Force 28, Hawaii 27

Alabama 56, Tennessee 14

Appalachian St. 34, La.-Monroe 17

Army 31, Georgia St. 21

Auburn 34, Arkansas 17

Boise State 35, BYU 28

Boston College 21, N.C. State 20

California 34, Oregon St. 24

Cincinnati 38, Tulsa 20

Clemson 42, Louisville 14

Florida 38, S. Carolina 24

Florida Int, 42, UTEP 17

Florida St. 34, Wake Forest 31

Georgia 49, Kentucky 14

Houston 38, UConn 13

Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 28

LSU 45, Miss. St. 17

Memphis 35, Tulane 31

Miami, Fla. 35, Geo. Tech 10

Missouri 34, Vanderbilt 14

Navy 24, S. Florida 20

N. Texas 37, Mid-Tenn. St. 24

Oklahoma 42, W. Virginia 10

Oklahoma St. 37, Baylor 33

Rice 35, San Antonio 31

San Diego St. 38, San Jose St. 31

SMU 38, Temple 30

TCU 35, Kansas St. 31

Texas 44, Kansas 14

Texas A&M 40, Mississippi 35

UAB 42, Old Dominion 13

UCF 45, E. Carolina 10

USC 38, Arizona 27

Utah 28, Arizona St. 17

Utah State 33, Nevada 14

Va. Tech 28, N. Carolina 24

Virginia 28, Duke 27

Washington 35, Oregon 31

Washington St. 31, Colorado 21

W. Kentucky 24, Charlotte 14

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 21

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.