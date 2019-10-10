A Notre Dame victory over rival Southern California is a must if the Fighting Irish hope to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Yes, Notre Dame must run the table as no two-loss team has ever made football’s final four.
But that shouldn’t be a problem this week for the Irish (4-1) as they’ve been installed as an 11-point favorite over unranked USC (3-2).
Unfortunately for No. 9 ND, its schedule has turned into mush, as it only has one ranked team left on it – overhyped Michigan at No. 16.
Of this week’s Associated Press Top 10, the Irish have played just one team – a loss to No. 3 Georgia.
Granted the rest of the AP’s Top 10 remain undefeated, but there’s a long way to go, and many of those nine unbeatens will be colliding with each other in league play.
So it’s possible Notre Dame could work its way back into the playoffs, but it would appear the Irish need a lot of outside help.
Beating unranked USC would be a start.
Notre Dame 31, USC 17
Yes I know, as my ND buddies, most of whom graduated from Western Michigan, like to say about the upcoming game in South Bend: “I don’t care if USC is unranked. It’s still USC.”
Make that a Southern California team that lost its starting quarterback a few games ago.
St. Joseph 20, B.C. Lakeview 17
It’s a battle of unbeatens at Dickinson Stadium Friday evening. Both the Bears and Spartans are 6-0, and lead their respective SMAC divisions.
A comparison of scores against three common opponents (Niles, Mattawan and Lakeshore) has the Bears winning those three games by a total of 78 points, and the Spartans by 76.
It doesn’t get much closer than that, folks.
Got a kick out of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh praising the improvement of his team’s offense since the Wisconsin debacle.
Whose game film were you watching Jim? Ohio State’s?
Last week: 17-2, .895
Season: 97-21, .813
Friday
St. Joseph 20, BC Lakeview 17
Lakeshore 31, Gull Lake 8
Benton Harbor 41, Mattawan 28
Kal. Central 36, Niles 23
Brandywine 38, Gobles 13
LM Catholic 42, Lawrence 24
Berrien Springs 52, Buchanan 14
Bridgman 56, New Buffalo 16
Wyo. Tri-unity 49, MLutheran 18
Constantine 37, Watervliet 12
Allegan 23, South Haven 20
White Pigeon 45, Eau Claire 6
Schoolcraft 42, Coloma 14
Hartford 34, Marcellus 16
Dowagiac 42, Sturgis 19
Edwardsburg 45, Three Rivers 10
Paw Paw 33, Vicksburg 22
Centreville 28, Decatur 21
Cassopolis 63, Bloomingdale 6
Last week: 32-8, .800
Season: 264-49, .843
Tonight
N.C. State 28, Syracuse 27
Friday
Miami, Fla. 27, Virginia 24
Colorado St. 31, New Mexico 28
Oregon 42, Colorado 21
Saturday
Notre Dame 31, USC 17
Michigan 31, Illinois 14
Wisconsin 31, Michigan St. 21
CMU 34, N. Mexico St. 24
EMU 27, Ball St. 23
WMU 42, Miami, O. 28
Maryland 34, Purdue 27
Minnesota 35, Nebraska 24
Indiana 42, Rutgers 10
Penn State 24, Iowa 17
Air Force 27, Fresno St. 24
Alabama 38, Teas A&M 24
Arizona State 31, Wash. St. 28
Army 28, W. Kentucky 23
Baylor 42, Texas Tech 31
Boise State 32, Hawaii 21
BYU 34, S. Florida 31
Cincinnati 28, Houston 24
Clemson 52, Florida St. 21
Duke 31, Geo. Tech 17
Fla. Atlantic 31, Mid-Tenn. St. 20
Georgia 52, S. Carolina 14
Iowa State 28, W. Virginia 23
Kentucky 33, Arkansas 28
LSU 34, Florida 24
Louisiana Tech 45, UMass 7
Marshall 33, Old Dominion 22
Miss. State 35, Tennessee 31
Missouri 34, Mississippi 21
Oklahoma 38, Texas 28
San Diego State 35, Wyoming 31
Southern Miss 28, N. Texas 24
Toledo 45, Bowling Green 13
Tulane 49, UConn 7
Tulsa 28, Navy 24
UAB 38, San Antonio 28
Utah 42, Oregon St. 31
Vanderbilt 42, UNLV 20
Va. Tech 49, Rhode Island 6
Wake Forest 34, Louisville 30
Washington 31, Arizona 27
