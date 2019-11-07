If Michigan fans are wondering which game to watch Saturday, since their Wolverines are on a bye week, may I suggest they tune in to THE GAME — No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama.

The contest in Ann Arbor in a few weeks against Ohio State is not THE GAME, and hasn’t been in some time.

I was curious as to how many times No. 1 vs. No 2 have met during the regular season since the Associated Press football poll began in 1936. What I discovered shocked me.

During the regular season in the previous 82 years (since 1936) would you believe there have been 23 matchups during the regular season between No. 1 and No. 2, including the infamous 10-10 tie between Notre Dame and Michigan State at Spartan Stadium which I witnessed in 1966?

I can still recall the chorus of boos raining down from the stands as the Fighting Irish knelt near the 50-yard line running out the clock with nearly two minutes left with the Spartans out of timeouts.

The result caused the now legendary quote from MSU coach Duffy Daugherty: “A tie is like kissing your sister.”

That game is the main reason the NCAA instituted overtime.

The MSU-ND tie was not the first time Notre Dame was involved in a deadlock in a 1 vs. 2 regular season matchup. In 1946, Notre Dame and Army settled for a 0-0 score.

The first-ever 1 vs. 2 regular-season matchup was in October of 1943, when Notre Dame crushed Michigan, 35-12. The last came in 2011 when — you guessed it — LSU nipped Alabama in overtime.

Ohio State and Michigan did play once in a 1 vs. 2 regular-season matchup. It was in 2006, when the Buckeyes nipped the Wolverines 42-39. What’s new!!!

With the advent of the college football playoffs there have now been a total of 52 games between No. 1 and No. 2, but it’s been eight years since a regular-season 1 vs. 2 matchup.

Make it:

Alabama 38, LSU 34

I question whether the Tigers’ defense can stop Bama’s offense.

As of this writing Alabama was a 6 1/2-point favorite, so Tua will be starting at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Expect an entertaining, high-scoring affair.

On with the forecast:

HIGH SCHOOL

Last week: 5-3, .625

Season: 145-34, .810

Friday

District Championships

Div. 3

Edwardsburg 35, Zeeland West 31

Div. 4

Paw Paw 28, Marshall 27

Div. 7

Schoolcraft 33, Lawton 22

Div. 8

Cassopolis 42, Reading 21

COLLEGE

Tonight

La.-Lafayette 31, Coastal Carolina 16

S. Florida 35. Temple 28

Friday

C. Florida 38, Tulsa 24

Washington 42, Oregon St. 31

Saturday

Michigan State 31, Illinois 23

Notre Dame 34, Duke 21

Northwestern 27, Purdue 24

Ohio State 56, Maryland 6

Penn State 27, Minnesota 22

Wisconsin 24, Iowa 17

Air Force 37, N. Mexico 20

Alabama 38, LSU 34

Army 42, UMass 9

Baylor 34. TCU 31

Boise State 33, Wyoming 22

Boston College 24, Fla. State 21

BYU 38, Liberty 20

Charlotte 34, UTEP 21

Cincinnati 52, UConn 13

Clemson 42, N.C. State 8

Fla. Atlantic 31, Fla. Inter. 21

Florida 35, Vanderbilt 10

Fresno State 33, Utah St. 30

Georgia 35, Missouri 17

Hawaii 42, San Jose St. 35

Miami, Fla. 31. Louisville 27

Mississippi 42, N. Mexico St. 10

Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 21

San Diego State 38, Nevada 24

SMU 41, E. Carolina 17

Southern Miss 27, UAB 24

Stanford 31, Colorado 28

Tennessee 30, Kentucky 27

Texas 42, Kansas St. 35

USC 31, Arizona St. 28

Va. Tech 28, Wake Forest 27

Virginia 34, Geo. Tech 14

Wash. State 31, California 23

W. Virginia 31, Texas Tech 28

Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.