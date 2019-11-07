If Michigan fans are wondering which game to watch Saturday, since their Wolverines are on a bye week, may I suggest they tune in to THE GAME — No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama.
The contest in Ann Arbor in a few weeks against Ohio State is not THE GAME, and hasn’t been in some time.
I was curious as to how many times No. 1 vs. No 2 have met during the regular season since the Associated Press football poll began in 1936. What I discovered shocked me.
During the regular season in the previous 82 years (since 1936) would you believe there have been 23 matchups during the regular season between No. 1 and No. 2, including the infamous 10-10 tie between Notre Dame and Michigan State at Spartan Stadium which I witnessed in 1966?
I can still recall the chorus of boos raining down from the stands as the Fighting Irish knelt near the 50-yard line running out the clock with nearly two minutes left with the Spartans out of timeouts.
The result caused the now legendary quote from MSU coach Duffy Daugherty: “A tie is like kissing your sister.”
That game is the main reason the NCAA instituted overtime.
The MSU-ND tie was not the first time Notre Dame was involved in a deadlock in a 1 vs. 2 regular season matchup. In 1946, Notre Dame and Army settled for a 0-0 score.
The first-ever 1 vs. 2 regular-season matchup was in October of 1943, when Notre Dame crushed Michigan, 35-12. The last came in 2011 when — you guessed it — LSU nipped Alabama in overtime.
Ohio State and Michigan did play once in a 1 vs. 2 regular-season matchup. It was in 2006, when the Buckeyes nipped the Wolverines 42-39. What’s new!!!
With the advent of the college football playoffs there have now been a total of 52 games between No. 1 and No. 2, but it’s been eight years since a regular-season 1 vs. 2 matchup.
Make it:
Alabama 38, LSU 34
I question whether the Tigers’ defense can stop Bama’s offense.
As of this writing Alabama was a 6 1/2-point favorite, so Tua will be starting at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Expect an entertaining, high-scoring affair.
On with the forecast:
HIGH SCHOOL
Last week: 5-3, .625
Season: 145-34, .810
Friday
District Championships
Div. 3
Edwardsburg 35, Zeeland West 31
Div. 4
Paw Paw 28, Marshall 27
Div. 7
Schoolcraft 33, Lawton 22
Div. 8
Cassopolis 42, Reading 21
COLLEGE
Tonight
La.-Lafayette 31, Coastal Carolina 16
S. Florida 35. Temple 28
Friday
C. Florida 38, Tulsa 24
Washington 42, Oregon St. 31
Saturday
Michigan State 31, Illinois 23
Notre Dame 34, Duke 21
Northwestern 27, Purdue 24
Ohio State 56, Maryland 6
Penn State 27, Minnesota 22
Wisconsin 24, Iowa 17
Air Force 37, N. Mexico 20
Alabama 38, LSU 34
Army 42, UMass 9
Baylor 34. TCU 31
Boise State 33, Wyoming 22
Boston College 24, Fla. State 21
BYU 38, Liberty 20
Charlotte 34, UTEP 21
Cincinnati 52, UConn 13
Clemson 42, N.C. State 8
Fla. Atlantic 31, Fla. Inter. 21
Florida 35, Vanderbilt 10
Fresno State 33, Utah St. 30
Georgia 35, Missouri 17
Hawaii 42, San Jose St. 35
Miami, Fla. 31. Louisville 27
Mississippi 42, N. Mexico St. 10
Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 21
San Diego State 38, Nevada 24
SMU 41, E. Carolina 17
Southern Miss 27, UAB 24
Stanford 31, Colorado 28
Tennessee 30, Kentucky 27
Texas 42, Kansas St. 35
USC 31, Arizona St. 28
Va. Tech 28, Wake Forest 27
Virginia 34, Geo. Tech 14
Wash. State 31, California 23
W. Virginia 31, Texas Tech 28
Al Arend is a sports correspondent for The Herald-Palladium. His weekly football predictions appear every Thursday throughout the season.