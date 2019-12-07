BERRIEN SPRINGS – Zakiyyah Abdullah scored a game-high 17 points – all in the first half – to propel Brandywine to a 50-31 win over Berrien Springs on Friday.
The Shamrocks (1-1) didn’t have an answer for the senior Bobcat, who outscored the team 11-9 by herself in the first quarter. Brandywine led 28-19 at halftime and led by as many as 26 in the game.
“I was really proud of her,” Brandywine coach Josh Hood said. “We go through her. She put us on our back when we weren’t shooting the ball particularly well. I thought she did a great job for us getting in the paint and setting the tone in the first half.”
Malikiyyah Abdullah added 13 points for the Bobcats (2-0) while Kennedy Byrd and Alexis Rhodes tallied 10 apiece.
Hillary Dortch led Berrien Springs with 12 points on four 3-pointers.
“We got down a little bit in the second half but they didn’t let up,” Berrien Springs coach William Eichberg said. “Last year we struggled with that. Hopefully, that’s something we can take into next week.”
Brandywine has struggled with making shots in its first two games of the season. The Bobcats will face Kalamazoo Christian on Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s Division 3 regional semifinal game, which Brandywine won 49-38.
“For us being a 3-point shooting team and a pressing team, we’ve been short on a lot of our 3-pointers right now,” Hood said. “We aren’t performing at a level right now that warrants a lot of success. We’ll see what happens next Tuesday. They return most of their girls from that team. It’s gonna be a heckuva game.”
Brandywine 50, Berrien Springs 31
BRANDYWINE (50)
Zakiyyah Abdullah 7 2-2 17, Maliklyyah Abdullah 5 1-1 13, Kennedy Byrd 5 0-0 10, Alexis Rhodes 4 2-4 10, Cortney Bates 0 0-3 0. Totals 21 5-10 50.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (31)
Hillary Dortch 4 0-0 12, Kym’meisha Ellis-Davis 1 0-0 2, Maggie Griffiths 2 0-0 4, Miracle Love 2 0-0 4, Taneya Shivers 2 0-0 6, Emma Tyson 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-4 31.
Brandywine 15 13 12 10 – 50
Berrien Springs 9 10 2 10 – 31
3-point field goals – Brandywine 3 (M. Abdullah 2, Z. Abdullah 1), Berrien Springs 6 (H. Dortch 4, Shivers 2). Assists – Berrien Springs 6 (Z. Dortch 3). Rebounds – Berrien Springs 28 (Z. Dortch 9). Fouls – Berrien Springs 9, Brandywine 8. Fouled out – none.
Contact: mharden@thehp.com, 932-0371, @HPMaxwellHarden