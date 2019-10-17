ST. JOSEPH — New Buffalo’s volleyball team got one step closer to a regular-season division championship after a competitive sweep over Michigan Lutheran on Wednesday evening at Lutheran.
The Bison won the first set comfortably, but got two close sets out of the Titans after. New Buffalo would win, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25.
New Buffalo, now 6-0 in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph White Division, is likely just one win away from an outright division championship. The Bison will go for that win next Wednesday.
“(Lutheran) is one of the toughest teams in the conference,” Bison coach Kevin Labaj. “We are 6-0 (in-conference). If we beat Lawrence next Wednesday, which we did already once or twice, then we’ll win the conference.”
The Bison (6-0 BCS White, 22-4-2) got out to a fast start against Lutheran (5-1, 14-15-1), building a 10-6 lead in the first set. The Bison wouldn’t lead by any less than three in that opening set.
Junior hitter Sophia DeOliveira had six kills in the opener. DeOliveira had many of her kills on the night come off assists from Mary Mayer, who had a total of 26 assists on the evening.
Lutheran coach Bruce Molineaux said he was impressed by the Bison’s ability to defend.
“Especially in that first set, they dug everything,” Molineaux said. “We had (some digs), but they played like perfect in the first game. Second game was really nip and tuck. A point here and there, and we win. A point here and there, and we’re up two (sets) to one, that’s how close it was.”
The Titans did tighten it up after the first set.
Though New Buffalo never trailed in set two, Lutheran kept it close, staying within three points for a majority of the set.
With the score at 18-17 in favor of New Buffalo, DeOliveira scored three straight for the Bison. She had a kill and an ace that moved it to 20-17, and after a Lutheran kill by Brooke Gerlach, DeOliveira picked up another kill.
An ace by Mayer then helped close out the set for New Buffalo.
On multiple occasions through the game, both teams engaged in lengthy volleys. Molineaux said he would have liked to see his team earn a point on a few more of those types of plays.
“Some of the long rallies, they ended up getting those points. Those are tough to overcome sometimes,” Molineaux said. “They have some really good hitters, and we just have to work harder to dig those balls out.”
The third set saw Lutheran jump out to a 3-0 lead before New Buffalo regained momentum with nine straight points.
The Bison stretched that final set lead to 13-7 before Lutheran began its comeback.
Lutheran scored five of the next seven to get within three, capped off with an ace by Mara Rugen. Soon after, Gerlach had back-to-back aces that knotted the score at 16-16.
“The way they came back is really great,” Molineaux said of his team’s second- and third-set efforts. “They work hard in practice, and they don’t give up. Getting behind some points, we’ve had to play lot of games that way. It doesn’t bother them when we get behind this year.”
New Buffalo eventually got the score to 24-22, and was just a single point away from closing out the match. The Titans, however, scored three straight to regain the lead, but DeOliveira then took control, getting the next three Bison kills and ending the Titans’ hope at a comeback.
Labaj said he was glad to see his team stay focused despite a few tough stretches and pressure from the Titans.
“They picked each other up a lot,” Labaj said. “When the game got close they didn’t get their heads down. They understood their mistakes. I know through the second set and during the third set, one of the big things I teach is ‘listen to understand, don’t listen to hear.’
“They were understanding what I was saying on the court, and once they figured out where to tip the ball, then it just came a lot easier for us.”
DeOliveira was a big point scorer for the Bison all evening. She finished with 20 on the night to go with 12 digs, three aces, two blocks and an assist.
“She’s always been one of our go-to players,” said Labaj. “She’s one of those players that is really good under pressure. It doesn’t get her down when she makes a mistake. She wants the ball every single time she can get it. She isn’t afraid to lose, and that’s what I really try to reiterate to the girls, to play as hard as you can and don’t be afraid to lose.”
Kelsey Corkan also had a productive night for New Buffalo. She finished with six kills, six digs, four aces and a block.
Rugen’s eight kills led Lutheran. She also had 13 digs and a pair of aces. Hailey Conrad did a bit of everything on the court for the Titans, tallying six assists, five digs, three aces and one kill.
Molineaux said a tight match like Wednesday’s can help his team prepare for the postseason.
“We know what we’re up against,” said Molineaux. “League tournament is in a week, and we know that’s the team we’ve got to beat. It’s been that way for the last couple years now, and then that’ll be the team we have to beat in districts. They’re a tough team.”
New Buffalo d. Michigan Lutheran 25-17, 25-22, 27-25
New Buffalo — Mary Mayer 1 ace, 26 assists, 1 block, 13 digs; Kelsey Corkan 4 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Sophia DeOliveira 3 aces, 20 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Ashley Hauseman 2 kills; Ava Mullen 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 blocks 4 digs; Allie Smith 1 kill, 1 block; Rachel Hofstetter 2 aces, 11 digs; Amanda Jones 1 dig; Kira Arvantis 1 dig.
Michigan Lutheran — Mara Rugen 8 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Maria Rush 5 kills, 4 digs; Abby Harris 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Brooke Gerlach 1 kill, 1 block, 2 aces; Katie Rainey 12 digs; Hailey Conrad 1 kill, 5 digs, 6 assists, 3 aces; Sophie Garcia 1 dig, 7 assists, 2 aces; Clare Berghaus 1 block, 1 assist; Abigail Marquis 1 assist; Lexi Tobias 3 digs.
Records — New Buffalo 6-0 BCS White, 22-4-2; Michigan Lutheran 5-1, 14-15-1.
Contact: bspencer@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSpencer