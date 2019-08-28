Bloomingdale coach Joe Good is up to challenge of his first varsity head coaching job.
Good was the junior varsity coach in the previous two seasons, but said he’s excited to step into the job and work to improve upon last season’s 2-7 mark.
“I think, honestly, a successful season is to continue to build the program and turn around the mentality of football in Bloomingdale,” Good said. “It’s kind of a big deal, football in general, for a lot of kids, especially with participation down.”
Good said he believes this is a group of players who can start to help the program make forward strides.
“They’re a great group of kids. A lot of them have been playing together since they were in rocket football,” said Good. “The chemistry between the team is outstanding, actually.
“Overall, with that, there’s a lot of heart. The kids are working hard. I would say our motivation and drive makes up for the lack of talent that we’re missing out on.”
Good coached the Cardinals’ JV team under former varsity coach Richard Roth. Good said he is going to continue running a similar offense in previous years, but hopes to bring his own perspective to it.
“We’re going to run the same triple option as we have before,” Good said. “I coached with coach Roth for about four seasons, so I’ve been under his helm for a little while and have kind of taken him as a mentor.
“Now, obviously, I’m off on my own, but I’ve taken a lot his stuff and tried to make it my own now.”
Kevin Gibson is a senior inside linebacker and running back. Gibson was chosen as a team captain.
“He’s definitely one that will step up,” Good said. “He’s going to be one of our key returners.”
Wyatt Martin also returns for the Cardinals. He will play offensive and defensive line.
Joe Estowski will play on varsity for the first time this year as a junior. Good said Estowski will be something of a utility guy, filling in at various positions as needed. He’s expected to see time primarily at running back.
Carson Fisher, also a first-year varsity player, will be a key player, taking on the wide receiver and linebacker roles.
Anthony Latham will start under center for the Cardinals, returning as a rare third-year player for the Cardinals, bringing some needed experience to the team.
“He’s a guy that’s going to get in there and get the job done,” said Good.
