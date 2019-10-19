The blue-headed vireo can be found traveling through our woods this month, on its way to the Southeastern U.S. for the winter. Brad Anderson captured an image of the species on October 14 at Warren Dunes State Park.
The blue-headed vireo is quite small, about five-and-a-half inches in length. Its has a greenish back, yellowish sides, and a blue-gray head along with a white throat. The diagnostic feature which stands out immediately is the white spectacles around the eyes.
This species passes through Southwest Michigan every spring and fall, but does not generally stay the summer. Its nesting range is the forests of Canada south to northern Michigan.
The average fall arrival date of the blue-headed vireo in Berrien County is September 9, and the average departure date is October 14, although on occasion the species has been observed into late October.
A cattle egret was photographed on October 13 in New Buffalo by David Ferris of Buchanan. Cattle egrets are uncommon, annual visitors to Southwest Michigan usually seen during April and May in the spring and September and October in the fall.
The cattle egret is a relatively recent addition to the avifauna of North America. It originated in Africa and showed up in South America during the 1800s.
Its range progressed northward in the 20th century, reaching North America by 1941. Michigan’s first cattle egret occurred in 1961, and Berrien County’s first sighting occurred in 1965.
Nesting occurs very infrequently in Michigan, and most individuals observed in the state during fall are likely from southern states.
Cattle egrets stand about one-and-a-half-feet tall, as opposed to the great egret’s length of three-and-a-half feet. They like to eat insects that are attracted to larger mammals. In Africa, cattle egrets follow African buffalo. In North America, they follow cattle and wild bison.
Scott Glenn of Lincoln Township photographed a ruby-throated hummingbird on October 10, while it fed on nectar of his fuchsia plant.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds occur in small numbers in Berrien County well into October. Since Glenn’s sighting on the 10th, Brad Anderson has reported two ruby-throated hummingbirds at his feeder in Bridgman on October 12, with one remaining until at least October 14. I encourage all local hummingbird observations after October 10 to be reported. The chances of a species other than a ruby-throated hummingbird turning up locally increase as the autumn progresses.
