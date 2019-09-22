Last week I wrote about a sighting of a bobcat seen near Watervliet, which prompted George Chesseman of South Haven to send in a trail camera photo of the elusive animal.
Chesseman says the photo of the bobcat was taken "this past summer" between Marshall and Battle Creek, about a half-mile north of Grever's Nature Center.
An eastern box turtle was photographed on Sept. 12 at Warren Woods State Park by Brad Anderson. The eastern box turtle prefers to stay on land but may occasionally cool off in streams or edges of ponds.
Box turtle numbers have declined in recent decades due to habitat loss and predation of eggs by raccoons. The raccoon population is very high at the moment due to an abundant food supply. Skunks, foxes and domestic dogs also dig up box turtle eggs.
The box turtle and all reptiles and amphibians which inhabit Southwest Michigan will go into winter hibernation within the next six to eight weeks.
Bob Conrad sent a nice photo of a juvenile Cooper's hawk chasing an American crow in his backyard. Cooper's hawks are often seen in residential backyards around feeders, where they prey on small songbirds and mammals such as squirrels and chipmunks.
In late August, Conrad captured an image of a flock of common grackles which had descended upon his backyard bird feeders.
We can expect to see large flocks of migrating blackbirds until November in our region. Common grackles, red-winged blackbirds and brown-headed cowbirds often form flocks numbering into the thousands. The larger flocks of blackbirds are usually seen during the second half of October into early November.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.