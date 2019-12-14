NILES — Defense won the day for the Brandywine boys basketball team on Friday against Bridgman.
The Bobcats used their defense to kickstart a 16-0 scoring run in the second half to come away with a 64-54 Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference Red division win.
“The kids played great second-half defense,” Brandywine coach Nathan Knapp said. “That’s what you have to do. Your back’s gonna be against the wall throughout the season and I thought they responded well tonight.”
Brandywine also won the girls game 50-22.
Bridgman’s boys closed the first half on a 9-2 scoring run to take a 27-23 lead at the break.
The Bees led 37-33 midway through the third quarter before Brandywine turned up its defensive pressure and made its 3-pointers to key the scoring run.
The Bobcats led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.
“This whole team is made up of fighters,” Knapp said. “Practices are very intense; they’ll never mail it in. We told them to play half-court defense and they did the rest. All the credit goes to the kids, they handled the pressure well.”
The Bees were unable to hit open shots in the third quarter and struggled with foul trouble and turnovers.
“We played extremely poorly in the third quarter,” Bridgman coach Mike Miller said. “I think that was the difference in the game.”
The game was tightly called by the officials, with 46 total fouls.
Bridgman’s Hunter Adams and Jayce Warren fouled out, while four players finished with four fouls.
“The big thing is that we have to do a better job of keeping our composure,” Miller said. “Part of their strategy is to get in your face and make you lose composure and I think we fell right into that.”
Brandywine’s Jordan Abrams led all scorers with 21 points and Jaelen Briggs added nine.
Adams proved to be a tough mismatch for Brandywine in the paint, tallying 20 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth.
Warren scored 11 points while Luke Blesy added 10.
In the girls game, Brandywine (2-0, 4-0) dominated, leading 34-3 at halftime. Zakiyyah Abdullah led the balanced scoring with 11 points and Alexis Rhodes added nine.
Bridgman (0-2, 1-3) was led by Liv Tomlin with eight points.
Brandywine 64, Bridgman 54
BRANDYWINE (64)
Jordan Abrams 6 4-8 21, Jaelen Briggs 3 1-2 9, Shane Brown 3 0-2 7, Caleb Byrd 1 5-9 7, Carson Knapp 1 3-4 6, Gabe Gouin 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 15-27 64.
BRIDGMAN (54)
Hunter Adams (7 6-11 20, Jayce Warren 3 2-4 11, Luke Blesy 1 5-6 10, Jackson Schmartz 2 4-5 8, Henry Branch 2 1-1 6. Totals: 15 18-27 54.
Brandywine 14 9 19 22 — 64
Bridgman 10 17 10 17 — 54
3-pointers — Brandywine 9 (Abrams 5, Briggs 2, Knapp, Byrd), Bridgman 4 (Warren 2, Branch, Blesy. Total fouls — Bridgman 26, Brandywine 20. Fouled out — Adams, Warren (Bridgman). Technical fouls — Nathan Knapp. Rebounds — Adams 19 (Bridgman).
Records — Brandywine 1-0 BCS Red, 2-0; Bridgman 0-1 BCS Red, 1-1.
Brandywine 50, Bridgman 22
BRIDGMAN (22)
Liv Tomlin 4 0-1 8, Bri Russell 0 3-6 3, Haley Kanous 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Norris 0 3-6 3, Jalynn Krieger 2 0-1 4, Lavanway 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 8-16 22.
BRANDYWINE (50)
Zakiyyah Abdullah 3 3-4 11, Alysa Adamczyk 1 1-5 4, Malikiyyah Abdullah 2 0-0 5, Hannah Earles 1 0-0 3, Megan Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Byrd 2 2-6 6, Alexis Rhodes 4 0-0 9, Bethany Duval 1 0-0 3, Cartney Bates 0 0-3 0, Haley Scott 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 10-22 50.
Brid 1 2 4 12 — 22
Bran 22 12 6 10 — 50
3-point goals — Bridgman 0, Brandywine 8 (Z Abdullah 2, Adamczyk, M Abdullah, Earles, Schmidt, Rhodes, Duval). Total fouls — Bridgman 19, Brandywine 23. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Brandywine 2-0 BCS Red, 4-0; Bridgman 0-2, 1-3.
