Brandywine enters the football postseason as one of only 35 teams in the field of 256 with an undefeated record.
The Bobcats joined the 1995 team as the only teams in program history with 9-0 regular seasons. While the team is proud of an undefeated regular season, they’re also attempting to do something no Brandywine team has ever done: win a playoff game.
The No. 2-ranked Bobcats host Constantine (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of Division 6 play.
“We’re excited about the postseason in general,” Brandywine coach Mike Nate said. “One of the guys from the ‘95 team met with the team and congratulated us and welcomed us to the club. It was an exciting moment, but as a team, we have an opportunity to be in a club of our own if we can win this game.
“It’s been a great season and we’re ready to make history. The kids have done everything we’ve asked of them.”
Constantine sports one of Southwest Michigan’s most successful football programs. The Falcons have qualified for the playoffs in 19 of the last 20 seasons, including Division 6 final appearances in 2011 and 2012.
The Bobcats will try to limit a Falcons’ Wing-T offense averaging over 40 points per game. Isaac Hall led Constantine with 15 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown in last week’s 42-28 win over Delton Kellogg.
Led by Jordan Abrams’ 1,370 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, Brandywine averages over 50 points, which means fans could be in for a high-scoring game.
“They’re gonna run the ball and play power football in the T,” Nate said. “They’ll try to slow down our game and keep our offense off the field. They know they have their hands full trying to stop us. We have to get physical. They’re strong kids; they’re going to try to outmuscle us at the line of scrimmage.
“They run that T to perfection, they always have. It’s a challenge but we’re looking forward to it.”
Brandywine was tested by both Parchment and Buchanan to end the regular season. The Panthers and Bucks scored 35 and 38 points, respectively on the Bobcats’ defense. Nate thinks those two games will pay huge dividends going into postseason play.
“Constantine has a great tradition,” he said. “It’s a tough draw, but if you’re going to go far you’ve got to play these teams anyway. No one can take 9-0 away from us but we want to make a statement. Buchanan and Parchment challenged us the past two weeks and that was good. Hopefully, that will help us if we get into a tight game.
“It’s a good first-round game. We’re excited, it’s going to be a battle.”
