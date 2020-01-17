NILES -- It wasn't pretty, but the Brandywine boys basketball team will take it.
The Bobcats played host to rival Buchanan Friday night and held on to win 66-56 in a key Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Red Division game.
Jordan Abrams tallied a game-high 24 points for the Bobcats, who used their length and athleticism on defense to get their hands on the basketball, and forced turnovers which led to easy baskets on offense.
"It's pure hustle," Brandywine coach Nathan Knapp said. "The kids were dialed in tonight and it was good to see. We have slow first halves and usually have great second halves. We came out ready to go tonight and we need to be able to make adjustments during the game."
The Bobcats led by as many as 18 in the first half before taking a 39-23 lead into halftime. Brandywine led by as many as 21 in the third quarter before the Bucks made things interesting late in the game.
With Brandywine players in foul trouble, Buchanan was able to attack the post and get baskets at the rim. The Bucks were forced to foul late and sent the Bobcats to the line 20 times in the quarter.
Buchanan's Logan Carson cut Brandywine's lead to 60-52 with roughly one minute remaining in the game but the Bobcats were able to make their free throws late to seal the win.
"We were lucky to survive this one," Brandywine coach Nathan Knapp said. "It's another learning thing. We haven't played 32 minutes all year and didn't expect to tonight. We've got a lot of work to do but we're gonna get there."
Kendall Chrisman scored 14 points for Brandywine and Shane Brown added nine points. The win keeps Brandywine undefeated and atop the BCS Red standings.
Carson led Buchanan with 17 and Gavin Fazi scored 14. Chris Young scored nine points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.
Buchanan hosts St. Joseph at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Brandywine hosts Bridgman at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brandywine 66, Buchanan 56
BRANDYWINE (66)
Jordan Abrams 6 8-11 24, Kendall Chrisman 6 2-2 14, Shane Brown 3 2-2 9, Jaelen Briggs 2 2-2 6, Caleb Byrd 2 1-4 6, Carson Knapp 2 0-1 5, Gabe Gouin 1 0-0 2, Jacob Fox 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 15-24 66.
BUCHANAN (56)
Logan Carson 7 3-4 17, Gavin Fazi 5 3-6 14, Chris Young 3 3-3 9, Levi Zelmer 2 1-2 5, Brad VanOverberghe 2 0-0 5, Cam Lorance2 1-3 5, Jack Branch 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 12-20 56.
Brandywine;14;25;9;18;--66
Buchanan;10;13;9;24;--56
3-point goals -- Brandywine 7 (Abrams 4, Knapp, Brown, Byrd), Buchanan 2 (Fazi, VanOverberghe). Total fouls -- Buchanan 22, Brandywine 18. Fouled out -- Buchanan 2 (Zelmer, Young). Technical fouls -- None. Records -- Brandywine 3-0 BCS Red, 8-0; Buchanan 1-2 BCS Red, 4-2.