St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Some sleet or freezing rain possible early. Light rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. Low 17F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.