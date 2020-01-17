BUCHANAN — Buchanan entered Thursday’s girls basketball game against Brandywine hoping for a statement win, but the Bobcats refused to oblige.
Brandywine overcame a slow start to rout the Bucks 45-17 in a matchup of the top teams in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Red Division. The Bobcats are now in sole possession of first place.
“Our girls came out with an attitude,” Brandywine coach Josh Hood said. “There’s been a lot of chatter about passing the reins off (to Buchanan) and I think our girls took that to heart a bit. Practices have not been great but tonight we played like a team that was in the state quarterfinals last season.
“In terms of defensive effort, this is a top-two performance in the 11 years I’ve been at Brandywine.”
Buchanan (3-1 BCS Red, 6-2) was unable to find a rhythm against Brandywine’s defense, which held the Bucks to a season-low 17 points. The Bobcats were able to neutralize Bucks’ post threat Faith Carson on both ends of the floor and prevented guards Alea Fisher and Claire Lietz from making an impact with their 3-point shooting.
“They’re an experienced team and it showed,” Buchanan coach Gabe Miller said. “There were things we did okay on, but I think once we got into the halfcourt, their halfcourt trap gave us problems. We played a little fast; they did a good job of taking Faith out of the lane.
“Those are things we have to work on and we’re looking forward to taking what we learned from this game and using it to improve.”
Leading 22-9 at halftime, Brandywine (4-0, 9-0) used a 14-0 scoring run to start the half to put the game away. Using a five-out offense that prioritizes 3-point shooting at every position, the Bobcats were able to lure Carson out of the paint each time center Alexis Rhodes had the ball.
With Carson out of the paint, the Bobcats were able to find open lanes inside. That led to easy baskets at the rim for Zakiyyah Abdullah, who led all scorers with 15 points. Her sister Maliklyyah Abdullah hit three second-half 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
“(Alexis) was a woman out there tonight,” Hood said. “She guarded someone much taller than her and was physical. She rebounded, she hustled, she worked extremely hard at both ends of the floor. Zakiyyah was able to spread them out and get to the rim. She was very unselfish and (Malikiyyah) made some big shots.”
Carson led Buchanan with seven points and Lietz added six. The Bucks will try for win number seven next week when they host Bronson on Monday. As for the Bobcats, they’ll shoot for their 10th straight win against 7-1 New Buffalo at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Brandywine 45, Buchanan 17
BRANDYWINE (45)
Zakiyyah Abdullah 5 5-6 15, Malikiyyah Abdullah 5 0-0 13, Kennedy Byrd 3 2-3 9, Alexis Rhodes 2 0-0 5, Bethany Duval 1 0-0 3, Megan Schmidt 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 7-11 45.
BUCHANAN (17)
Faith Carson 3 1-2 7, Claire Lietz 2 1-2 6, Hailey Jonatzke 1 0-0 2, Emma Lozmack 0 2-2 2, Alexa Burns 0 0-2 0. Totals: 6 4-10 17.
Brandywine`9`13`14`9`–`45
Buchanan`5`4`4`4`–`17
3-point goals – Brandywine 5 (M. Abdullah 3, Byrd, Rhodes), Buchanan 1 (Claire Lietz). Total fouls – Brandywine 12, Buchanan 8. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None.
Records – Brandywine 4-0 BCS Red, 9-0; Buchanan 3-1 BCS Red, 6-2.
