Jordan Abrams became Brandywine’s all-time leading rusher on Thursday as the Bobcats defeated Coloma 38-8 in their football season opener.
Abrams finished with 15 carries for 136 yards and three touchdowns, helping Brandywine avenge a 64-40 loss in last year’s first game. Gabe Gouin passed for 68 yards and two scores, and rushed for 67 yards.
Kenyon Boyd rushed 17 times for 95 yards to lead Coloma, which scored its only touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Drew Goodline to Nathan Strunk.
Brandywine 38, Coloma 8
Coloma 8 0 0 0 — 8
Brandywine 6 16 0 16 — 38
First quarter
B — Shane Brown 39 pass from Gabe Gouin (pass failed), 9:17.
C — Nathan Strunk 13 pass from Drew Goodline (Goodline run), 0:55.
Second quarter
B — Jordan Abrams 2 run (Brown pass from Gouin), 3:06.
B — Jaelen Briggs 20 pass from Gouin (Gouin run), 0:37.
Fourth quarter
B — Abrams 17 run (Brown pass from Gouin), 11:03.
B — Abrams 19 run (Gouin run), 3:46.
C B
First downs 15 16
Total net yards 217 290
Rushes-yards 52-197 30-222
Passing yards 20 68
Comp-att-int 2-4-0 3-6-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-55 6-65
Punts-avg. 3-36.0 2-36.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Coloma: Kenyon Boyd 17-95, Noah Schwanke 11-39, Goodline 9-33. Brandywine: Abrams 15-136, Gouin 8-67.
Passing — Coloma: Goodline 1-3-0 13. Brandywine: Gouin 3-5-0 68.
Receiving — Coloma: Strunk 1-13, Michael Case 1-7. Brandywine: Brown 2-48, Briggs 1-20.
Lake Michigan Catholic 68, Tekonsha 50
Daiden Shaw had a monster game to lead Catholic to the victory.
Shaw rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns, and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns to lead the Lakers as they begin their first full season of eight-man football.
Terrance Allen added 83 rushing yards and two scores, and Brandon Buchanan had 41 yards and a score. The two were also the Lakers’ leading tacklers.
Litchfield 30, Michigan Lutheran 6
Jordan Ramirez rushed for 82 yards and passed for 70, but it wasn’t enough as Lutheran lost its eight-man football season opener.
Patrick Kriese added 41 receiving yards for the Titans. Spencer Harris made 16 tackles and Nate Menzimer had 10.
Battle Creek Lakeview 46, Niles 6
Javond Ball threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Zimmerman, but that was all the scoring the Vikings could manage in a lopsided defeat.
Lakeview led 20-6 at halftime, then put the game away with a 20-point third quarter.
Cassopolis 57, Hartford 0
Cassopolis made three long touchdown runs and a safety in the first quarter to put Hartford away.
The Indians (0-1 SW 10 and overall) managed just 99 yards of offense. Cassopolis (1-0, 1-0) had 415 yards of offense.
Mason Polomcak rushed for three touchdowns for the Rangers. Owen Gardner and JJ Hart each had two TD runs and Ahsan Hart added a TD in the fourth quarter.
Other football scores:
Schoolcraft 54, Buchanan 27
Lawton 42, Watervliet 12
BC Harper Creek 25, Benton Harbor 16
Edwardsburg 45, Dowagiac 8
Boys tennis
St. Joseph 6, Gull Lake 2
Singles — 1. Danny Keene (GL) d. Justice Waldmann 6-4, 6-4; 2. Jackson Mendez (GL) d. Kellen Lear 7-5, 6-4; 3. Athan Gregory (SJ) d. Grant Isom 6-3, 6-0; 4. Grant Banasik (SJ) d. Jacob Avery 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Trey Beauchamp-Kaleb Parrett (SJ) d. Zach Collard-Kylie Chrisman 6-1, 6-0; 2. Dylan Olson-Will Christy (SJ) d. Stephen Lin-Shannon Herubin 7-6 (2), 6-2; 3. Steven Markert-Harsh Gupta (SJ) d. Jon McFee-John Marchand 1-6, 6-0, 6-3; 4. Levi Beam-Tyler Romano (SJ) d. Ethan Wisser-Johnathan King 7-5, 6-0.
St. Joseph 8, Kal. Loy Norrix 0
Singles — 1. Justice Waldmann d. Tieran Rafferty 6-3, 6-3; 2. Kellen Lear d. Connor Rafferty 6-0, 6-0; 3. Athan Gregory d. Brendan Brown 6-1, 6-0; 4. Grant Banasik d. Tom Clark 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Trey Beauchamp-Kaleb Parrett d. Sam Gayney-Jack Bennett 6-0, 6-1; 2. Dylan Olson-Will Christy d. Aiden Chua-Duncan Scheele 6-1, 6-0; 3. Steven Markert-Harsh Gupta d. Lucas Santos-Pye—Wesley Baker 6-0, 6-0; 4. Levi Beam-Tyler Romano d. Sean Flanagan-Dylan Delp 6-0, 6-0.
Record — St. Joseph 2-1 SMAC, 4-2.
Gull Lake 8, Lakeshore 0
Singles — 1. Daniel Keene d. Leyton Gaishin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jackson Mendez d. Jinglun Qu 5-7, 6-4, 10-6; 3. Grant Isom d. Ethan Mealman 6-2, 7-6; 4. Jacob Avery (GL) d. Cubby Wolf 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Kiley Chrisman-Zachary Collard d. Tristan Ficks-Chad Fowler 6-2, 7-5; 2. Shannon Herubin-Will Lin d. Joshua Pauls-Robbie Wessendorf 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jon McFee-John Marchand d. Charles Gaishin-Ishaan Gupta 6-1, 6-2; 4. Jonathan King-Ethan Wisser d. Samuel Bredeweg-Yash Gautam 6-4, 6-2.
Lakeshore 6, Kal. Loy Norrix 2
Singles — 1. Tieran Rafferty (LN) d. Leyton Gaishin 6-3, 6-0; 2. Jinglun Qu (Lks) d. Dominick Frost 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ethan Mealman (Lks) d. Connor Rafferty 6-2, 6-3; 4. Brendan Brown (LN) d. Cubby Wolf 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Tristan Ficks-Chad Fowler (Lks) d. Nolan Hughes-Sam Gayney 6-1, 6-0; 2. Joshua Pauls-Robbie Wessendorf (Lks) d. Tom Clark-Jack Bennett 6-1, 6-0; 3. Charles Gaishin-Ishaan Gupta (Lks) d. Duncan Scheele-Aidan Chua 6-0, 6-1; 4. Samuel Bredeweg-Yash Gautam d. Lucas Santos-Pye—Wesley Baker 6-0, 6-1.
Girls golf
SMAC at Stonehedge North
Team scores — 1. St. Joseph 370, 2. Mattawan 380, 3. Portage Central 386, 4. Portage Northern 393, 5. Niles 398, 6. Gull Lake 402, 7. BC Lakeview 416, 8. Lakeshore 424, 9. Kal. Central 486.
Medalists — Kaitlyn Lemon (GL) 83, Kit Schaefer (PN) 83, Ella Hoffman (PC) 83.
St. Joseph — Maya Hunter 84, Gracie Thomas 93, Madison Jackson 95, Leah Terry 98.
Niles — Willow Brawley 93, Sophie Hover 96, Maddie Lister 99, Maddie Fuller 110.
Lakeshore — Paige Gardiner 100, Olivia Miller 105, Isabella Najera 109, Isabella Parker 110.
Boys soccer
Howardsville Christian 2, Michigan Lutheran 0
Goals — Sam Nagel, Joshua Parks.
Assist — Parks.
Shots — HC 17, ML 7.
Saves — Cameron Guse (ML) 10, Zach Grandlinard (HC) 2.
Records — Lutheran 1-2 BCS, 4-2; Howardsville 1-1-1, 2-1-1.