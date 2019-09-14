Bridgman improved to 3-0 in its first season of eight-man football with an easy 46-16 win over Maple Valley.
Hunter Adams passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, Nate Necas rushed for 166 yards and two scores, and Donnie Necas caught five passes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Adams also made 22 tackles to lead the defense and Andrew Pliley contributed 21.
Martin 38, New Buffalo 0
New Buffalo was shut out in its Southwest Michigan 8-Man Football League opener.
The Bison (0-1, 0-2) trailed 32-0 at halftime.
Brandywine 45, Saugatuck 10
Brandywine built a 30-3 halftime lead on its way to the easy win.
Jordan Abrams rushed for 118 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Quarterback Gabe Gouin added 68 yards and a score, and Brock Prenkert also rushed for a touchdown.
Gouin completed just three-of-four passes, but netted 100 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown that was caught by Shane Brown.
The Bobcats move to 3-0 on the season with the win, scoring 151 total points in the first three weeks.
Hartford 39, Bloomingdale 0
Hartford got its first win of the season with a rout over Bloomingdale (0-2 Southwest 10, 0-3).
The Indians (1-2, 1-2) scored 13 points in the first, second and third quarters to continue pulling away throughout the game.
Quarterback Aaron Sinclair had a hand in five of Hartford’s six touchdowns, rushing for three and catching two from quarterback Kyle Manning.
Sinclair finished with 128 rush yards and 104 receiving. Manning completed 9-of-14 passes for 201 yards.
Dowagiac 46, Allegan 0
Dowagiac (2-1 Wolverine and overall) scored several long touchdowns in a dominant victory over Allegan (0-3).
De’Ondray Henry had rushing touchdowns of 62 and 21 yards, as well as a 92-yard kickoff return.
DJ Lanier had 124 yards rushing, including a 90-yard touchdown.
Cailyn Murphy threw for 122 yards and a touchdown, and added 55 yards on the ground and a pair of scores.
The Chieftains led 21-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at halftime.