Bridgman’s Donnie Necas was selected first-team all-state in Division 1 eight-man football by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
Necas was selected as a defensive back, where he had 65 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a pair of touchdown returns. He also excelled as a receiver on offense, catching 25 passes for more than 800 yards with 15 touchdowns, and had a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Necas helped Bridgman to an 8-1 record in its first season of eight-man football.
Several other local players received all-state honorable mention from the MHSFCA.
St. Joseph’s Griffin Shinrock was an honorable mention pick in Division 3. Shinrock had 24 tackles, seven interceptions and nine pass breakups as a defensive back. He also caught 25 passes for 332 yards, rushed for 159 yards, and scored four total touchdowns. The Bears finished 6-4.
Benton Harbor’s Louis Johnson was an honorable mention pick in Division 4. Johnson played tight end and middle linebacker for the Tigers.
Berrien Springs linemen Garrett Jones and Kevin Blaylock received honorable mention in Division 5. The pair helped the Shamrocks to an undefeated regular season.
Brandywine’s Ty Mickiewicz was chosen as honorable mention in Division 6.