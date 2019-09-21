STEVENSVILLE — Bridgman stayed unbeaten in its first season in the Southwest Michigan Eight-Man Football League, rolling to a 74-7 victory over Michigan Lutheran on Friday.
The Bees scored twice before the offense ever took the field and led 52-0 after one quarter. Most of the second quarter and the entire second half were played with a running clock.
“We knew Bridgman was going to be good,” Lutheran coach Josh Nitz said. “We tried to put the best strategy we could on the field, but they just outplayed us. They’re a big team, good team, they’ve got a lot of experience, they’ve got a lot more seniors.”
Bridgman (2-0, 4-0) scored immediately as Donnie Necas returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. After forcing Lutheran (0-2, 1-3) to punt, Nate Necas returned a punt 65 yards for another score.
“Donnie Necas is always bringing it every game,” Bridgman coach Aaron Locke said. “He does things on special teams too, as you can see. I think he loves kickoff (coverage) quite a bit, he gets down there and makes these tackles. And Nate, he did a great job on that punt return.”
Bridgman’s offense also scored quickly after taking the field. Hunter Adams completed all three of his pass attempts for 114 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Jackson Schmaltz and Donnie Necas. Adams also returned an interception for a score.
The Bees stopped throwing after the first quarter. Nate Necas rushed three times for 68 yards and a pair of scores, and freshman quarterback Reid Haskins carried twice for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
“Every game we’ve done that, we’ve switched it up,” Locke said. “Regardless of who we play, we like the different capabilities we have with different sets of kids. Defensively too, we have our big front and our fast front. It’s just really nice to have the ability to toggle back and forth between personnel groupings.”
Lutheran got its lone touchdown late in the first half on a 60-yard run by Jordan Ramirez. He finished with 87 rushing yards.
Despite the lopsided loss, Nitz is happy with the progress he’s seen this season. The Titans have a victory after going winless last year, and have improved numbers on the roster.
“The progress is exciting to see,” Nitz said. “With the amount of players we have, we’re able to put eight-on-eight on the practice field and it shows. The people who went through last year, they just have a lot of dedication not to repeat the year. Getting that win was big for them and I think we can continue to build on it the second half of the season.”
Bridgman 74, Michigan Lutheran 7
Bridgman 52 8 8 6 — 74
Lutheran 0 7 0 0 — 7
First quarter
B — Donnie Necas 75 kickoff return (Jackson Schmaltz pass from Hunter Adams), 11:46.
B — Nate Necas 65 punt return (pass failed), 9:29.
B — D. Necas 37 pass from Adams (Henry Branch pass from Adams), 5:57.
B — Schmaltz 29 pass from Adams (pass failed), 4:57.
B — N. Necas 40 run (Schmaltz pass from Branch), 0:43.
B — Adams 47 interception return (Reid Haskins run), 0:00.
Second quarter
B — Haskins 63 run (Haskins run), 7:13.
ML — Jordan Ramirez 60 run (Autumn McCune kick), 2:50.
Third quarter
B — Haskins 37 run (Tyler Schmidtke run), 4:40.
Fourth quarter
B — Will Ott 9 run (run failed), 5:00.
B ML
First downs 10 4
Total net yards 351 67
Rushes-yards 17-230 20-63
Passing yards 121 4
Comp-att-int 4-5-0 1-14-2
Fumbles-lost 2-0 5-2
Penalties-yards 5-45 3-15
Punts-avg. 0-0 4-31.8
Individual statistics
Rushing — Bridgman: Haskins 2-100, N. Necas 3-68, Ott 5-40, Schmidtke 5-16. Lutheran: Ramirez 7-87.
Passing — Bridgman: Adams 3-3-0 114, Branch 1-2-0 7. Lutheran: Ramirez 1-13-1 4.
Receiving — Bridgman: Schmaltz 2-77, D. Necas 1-37, Adams 1-7. Lutheran: Kriese 1-4.
