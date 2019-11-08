Bridgman’s volleyball team took another step towards a district championship with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 sweep over Cassopolis in Thursday’s Division 3 district semifinal.
The Bees will move on to the district championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lawton against Brandywine. The Bobcats swept host Lawton on Thursday as well.
Haley Goff led the Bees with 23 kills, nine digs, seven assists, three blocks and two aces. Lily Badger had 21 assists, with Madelyn and Peyton Oman adding 16 and 14 digs, respectively.
Bridgman will prepare to play the Bobcats for the second time in as many weeks. The two teams’ most recent matchup was a Bridgman victory in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Red Division tournament that allowed the Bees to earn a conference championship.
“We played them a lot in the last couple weeks, so we’re going to have to come ready to play,” Bridgman coach Jim Ragosta said. “That’s about it at this point of the season — you take it one day at a time, one game at a time. We’re focused on Saturday. It should be a really fun game.”
The winner advances to next Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Gobles, a 3-0 winner over Hartford on Thursday.
Bridgman — Lily Badger 2 aces, 21 assists, 8 digs; Peyton Oman 3 kills, 14 digs; Takiya Cornelius 1 block, 2 digs; Haley Goff 2 aces, 23 kills, 7 assists, 3 blocks, 9 digs; Autumn Brown 4 digs; Haylee Kanous 1 ace, 1 block, 3 digs; Madelyn Oman 1 ace, 16 digs; Summer Jaynes 7 kills, 4 digs; Elisse Schmaltz 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist; Mora Killips 1 kill 2 digs.
Records — Bridgman 37-10-2.
Division 2 championship at South Haven
South Haven fell to Paw Paw 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 in a Division 2 district championship game played at South Haven.
The Rams played Paw Paw close in all four sets, including a third-set victory to avoid a sweep.
South Haven used a 3-1 victory over Allegan on Wednesday to reach the championship round.
Paw Paw will face Division 2 No. 4-rated Hamilton in the regional semifinals.