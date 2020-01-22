BUCHANAN — Buchanan hadn't beaten St. Joseph in a boys basketball game since 2013-14.
The Bucks were finally able to pull out a victory, albeit a close one, with a 46-44 win over the Bears on Tuesday night in non-conference action at Buchanan.
"We've had some good games along the way, we just always seem to come up on the short end of things," said Bucks coach Reid McBeth on the annual matchup against St. Joseph. "To get a 'W' against them at any time, I think it's important for our program. When you play those bigger schools, it gives you those kinds of opportunities where we get to see what it means to step up our game a little bit."
"They're a good non-conference opponent," added St. Joseph coach Gregg Schaffer. "They've got good players and they're well coached, so we enjoy competing against them. We're just disappointed we couldn't make enough plays in the fourth quarter to pull out the win."
Buchanan (5-2) led 41-38 with under a minute to go when St. Joseph's Brennen Kerns sunk a 3-pointer to tie the score at 41-41.
Kerns ended the night with team-high 11 points for St. Joseph (3-6), which struggled to find offense at times that didn't come from either Kerns or Nick Borre.
"I thought that we did good things offensively as far as our execution, but we just didn't finish consistently enough," said Schaffer. "There were times we took good shots, but they didn't fall consistently enough to get us over the hump in the fourth quarter and pull out the win."
On the next possession, Buchanan's Chris Young knocked down a jumper from the baseline to give the Bucks the lead back.
The Bears had a couple opportunities to tie in the closing seconds, but had a shot from in close blocked by Buchanan's Logan Carson with under 10 seconds remaining.
Carson led the game in rebounds with 10 to go with six points, the key block as well as a steal.
Following the block, the Bucks tried to run the ball down the court to get a transition layup and seal the game, but threw the ball out of bounds, giving St. Joseph another shot to tie.
After a Buchanan foul sent St. Joseph's Jeremiah Sterling to the stripe for a one-and-one that Sterling missed the front end of, Young got out on transition off the miss and was fouled with a clear path to the basket, giving him two foul shots and the Bucks possession of the ball.
Young dropped both free throws to ice the game. He finished with a game-high 22 points.
"We never really got him under control. He had a big night," said Schaffer of Young. "It seemed like every time they needed a big bucket, he delivered for them. That was a challenge for us all night long."
McBeth said he was pleased with the play of his star guard, particularly when there was more of a balance between post and perimeter play.
"I thought early in the game, Chris was taking over a little bit, but it got us away from throwing it inside," said McBeth. "At the end there we got refocused a little bit and were able to get the ball back inside. Chris knocked down those free throws there at the end, so certainly that helped. That's what he can do for us."
St. Joseph's Grant Hardy hit a three at the buzzer that moved the score to 46-44.
The game was closely contested throughout. St. Joseph had its biggest lead of the game early on after using a 7-0 run between the first and second quarters to build a 14-6 advantage early in quarter two.
Buchanan responded with a 17-4 run to lead 23-18 at half, which was the Bucks' biggest lead.
In the third, St. Joseph was able to battle back behind the play of Borre, who had six points in the quarter to help the Bears tie up the score 31-31 entering the fourth.
Borre fouled out near the end of the contest, but had an impact on the game for the first three quarters. He finished with 10 points.
Gavin Fazi also contributed for the Bucks. He scored just five points, but had a block to go with three steals, including two in the final minutes of play.
"We probably had about four or five extra possessions because of his play," said McBeth. "He's like the Energizer Bunny, he never quits. If you had five of those guys, you'd be a dangerous team."
McBeth was also pleased with the play of John Gartland, particularly on the defensive end. Gartland had only two points, but had a few key defensive plays alongside Fazi down the stretch.
The teams were even on the glass at 25-25, but the Bucks won the turnover battle. Buchanan committed 10 compared to St. Joseph's 11, five of which came in the final quarter.
Buchanan 46, St. Joseph 44
BUCHANAN (46)
John Gartland 1 0-0 2, Gavin Fazi 1 3-8 5, Levi Zelmer 2 0-0 4, Logan Carson 3 0-2 6, Chris Young 7 8-14 22, Brad VanOverberghe 2 2-2 6, Cam Lorance 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 14-28 46.
ST. JOSEPH (44)
Jeremiah Sterling 0 0-1 0, Luke Hedstrom 1 2-2 5, Josh Terry 2 0-0 4, Nick Borre 4 2-2 10, Andrew Blomgren 1 2-4 4, Conner Wright 2 0-0 5, Grant Hardy 1 0-0 3, Brennen Kerns 4 0-0 11, Sam Simpson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-9 44.
B;6;17;8;15;—;46
SJ;9;9;13;13;—;44
3-point goals — Buchanan 0, St. Joseph 6 (Kerns 3, Wright, Hedstrom, Hardy). Rebounds — Buchanan 25 (Carson 10), St. Joseph 25 (Blomgren 7). Assists — Buchanan 4, St. Joseph 10 (Kerns 3). Total fouls — Buchanan 12, St. Joseph 23. Fouled out — Griffin Shinrock (SJ), Borre (SJ). Technical fouls — none. JV score — St. Joseph 38-31.
Records — Buchanan 5-2, St. Joseph 3-6.