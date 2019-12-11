COLOMA — Buchanan’s boys basketball team used a big rebounding and free-throw advantage to help it earn a season-opening victory against Coloma on Tuesday evening.
The Bucks outrebounded the Comets, 51-23, and sunk 17 more free throws in a 76-58 win at Coloma.
“We certainly had a size advantage, so we wanted to hit the boards hard,” said Bucks coach Reid McBeth. “They have some good shooters, so we didn’t want to give them second shots. In the first half we did a great job of making the free throws, and we kind of let them back in the game there when we didn’t make them, but we closed it out there at the end.”
Buchanan’s girls team won the first game of the doubleheader, 31-27, to complete the sweep.
In the boys game, the Bucks (1-0) broke open a close game in the second quarter thanks in large part to the play of senior forward Chris Young.
Young’s 21 first-half points helped the Bucks get out to a 40-27 halftime lead. Young ended the night with 34 points, including 12-18 shooting from the line.
Gavin Fazi added 12 points and eight rebounds, with Logan Carson scoring 10 and nabbing nine boards.
“He’s a scorer for sure,” said McBeth of Young. “He had a few years where he maybe didn’t have as many scorers around him, which makes it a little tougher. This year, he’s got plenty of help around him, so you can’t really just focus on one guy. All over I thought guys were contributing. “
Coloma (0-1) needed the whole third quarter to get the lead back down to single digits, as a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the quarter by Brendan Jacobs cut the deficit to 54-48.
The Comets wouldn’t get much closer than that, however.
With the score at 60-54, the Bucks closed the game on 16-4 run, with most of those points coming on made free throws.
“(We had) critical possessions where we could have cut the lead down to four or five, but we couldn’t get a loose ball or we’d miss a box out,” said first-year Comets coach Curtis McFall. “When you don’t do the small things, that’s what happens, you lose games.”
The Bucks were 25-42 from the stripe, while the Comets made eight of 12.
“We’ve got a lot of big guys, so if we can pound the ball inside and get to the free throw line, that’s going to give us an advantage,” McBeth said.
Drew Goodline led Coloma with 30 points, with Michael Dancer adding 17 and seven boards.
No other Comets player scored more than six, however.
“Those are the only two with (significant) varsity experience,” said McFall. “We’re a young team. We’re going to grow. That’s a tough break on the first night. Of course you want to win at home. We didn’t do the small things, but we’ll go back to the drawing board.”
In the girls game, Buchanan (3-0) held Coloma (0-3) to zero first-quarter points en route to a 17-6 halftime lead.
The Comets, however, chipped away at that margin through the third and fourth quarters. Coloma eventually cut the Bucks’ lead to just five points late in the fourth after a Marissa Sherburn 3-pointer moved the score to 28-23.
Early in the game, Buchanan’s 6-foot-3 freshman center Faith Carson was able to keep the Comets out of the paint. Carson was in foul trouble late, however, allowing Sherburn and Coloma center Megan Neubecker to help the Comets mount a comeback.
“Sometimes I have to remember we’re a young team,” Bucks coach Gabe Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there playing minutes. (Carson) getting into foul trouble didn’t help, either. We didn’t really have an answer for (Neubecker) in those scenarios, and that’s kind of when they chipped away.”
Sherburn led all scorers with 15 points, including six in the fourth. Neubecker added seven points and seven rebounds.
Buchanan was led by Emma Lozmack, its lone senior. Lozmack scored 12 points and added five rebounds. She also hit two late free throws that helped keep the Bucks’ lead in check.
“Overall, I’m glad they found a way to pull it out in the end,” said Miller. “It’s a learning experience, and hopefully we become a better team for it.”
Boys
Buchanan 76, Coloma 58
BUCHANAN (76)
Darius Griggs 2 0-0 2, Gavin Fazi 4 4-7 12, Levi Zelmer 3 0-3 7, Johnny Rager 0 3-6 3, Logan Carson 3 3-4 10, Chris Young 10 12-18 34, Bradley VanOverberghe 2 2-2 7, Cam Lorance 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 25-42 76.
COLOMA (58)
Jack Ickes 1 0-0 3, Drew Goodline 9 8-11, Michael Dancer 7 0-0 17, Isaiah Reinhardt 1 0-0 2, Brendan Jacobs 2 0-0 6, Ethan Vandermolen 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 8-12 58.
Buchanan`19`21`14`22`—`76
Coloma`16`11`21`10`—`58
3-point goals — Buchanan 3 (Zelmer, Carson, VanOverberghe), Coloma 10 (Ickes, Goodline 4, Dancer 3, Jacobs 2). Assists — Buchanan 11 (Carson 4), Coloma 8 (Goodline 3). Rebounds — Buchanan 51 (Carson 9, Fazi 8, Young 8), Coloma 23 (Dancer 7). Total fouls — Buchanan 16, Coloma 29. Fouled out — Goodline (C). Technical fouls — none.
Records — Buchanan 1-0, Coloma 0-1.
Girls
Buchanan 31, Coloma 27
BUCHANAN (31)
Hailey Jonatzke 1 0-0 3, Jillian McKean 2 0-0 1, Claire Shelton 0 1-3 1, Emma Lozmack 3 4-9 12. Alea Fisher 1 2-2 5, Brooke Atkinson 1 0-0 2, Faith Carson 2 2-2 4. Totals: 9 9-16 31.
COLOMA (27)
Buchanan`9`8`6`8`—`31
Coloma`0`6`7`14`—`27
Marissa Sherburn 4 4-5 15, Adian Allmon 0 1-2 1, Taylor Brown 0 0-1 0, Megan Neubecker 3 1-2 7, Vanessa Crisenbery 0 1-2 1, Mia Cole 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 7-12 27.
3-point goals — Buchanan 4 (Jonatzke, Lozmack 2, Fisher), Coloma 4 (Sherburn 3, Cole). Assists — Buchanan 6, Coloma 2. Rebounds — Buchanan (Carson 6), Coloma 20 (Neubecker 7). Total fouls — Buchanan 15, Coloma 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Buchanan 3-0, Coloma 0-3.
