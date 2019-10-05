BRIDGMAN — Martin tailback Cayden Curry was simply too much for Bridgman to handle in their homecoming game here Friday night.
All Curry did was score the undefeated Clippers’ first 44 points while rushing for 238 yards on 23 lugs in Martin’s 50-16 Southwest Michigan Eight-Man Football League victory. He had six touchdown runs of 6, 6, 1, 38, 13 and 7 yards, plus four 2-point conversion runs.
“He was a tough kid to bring down,” said Bridgman coach Aaron Locke, whose squad suffered its first loss of the season. “They’re obviously a good team, and they outplayed us tonight.
“But we only dressed 12 tonight, and I thought we played them tough for 2 1/2 quarters, but they eventually wore us down,” added Locke, whose squad fell to 3-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall. Martin improved to 5-0 in the circuit and 6-0 on the season.
The Bees trailed just 16-8 at halftime, after failing to score on a fourth-and-one near the Clippers goal line with 15 seconds left in the half, as Hunter Adams’ pass fell incomplete.
But Bridgman received the second-half kickoff and marched 52 yards in four plays as Adams connected with Jackson Schmaltz on a 19-yard TD strike. Adams then ran in the conversion to knot it at 16-16.
“Not getting that TD just before halftime hurt,” noted Locke. “But in the end we were just outplayed after we had tied it up.”
The remainder of the last half was all Martin, as the Clippers responded with 34 unanswered points, including a final TD run of 13 yards by reserve Chris Tine.
Bridgman’s first touchdown in the second quarter was on a 1-yard run by Adams, who also ran in the 2-point conversion.
Martin outgained Bridgman 385 yards to 289, with 366 of it coming on the ground.
In contrast, most of Bridgman’s yardage came through the air (192 yards), as Adams completed 15 of 18 aerials for 162 yards.
Bridgman’s Jackson Schmaltz caught three aerials for 73 yards, and Reid Haskins snared eight for 71 yards.Nate Necas was the Bees leading rusher with 40 yards on 10 carries.
Martin 50, Bridgman 16
Martin 8 8 14 20 — 50
Bridgman 0 8 8 0 — 16
First quarter
M - Cayden Curry 6 (Curry run)
Second quarter
M - Curry 6 run (Curry run)
B - Hunter Adams 1 run (Adams ru)
Third quarter
B- Jackson Schmaltz 19 pass from Adams (Adams run)
M - Curry 1 run (Curry run)
M - Curry 38 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
M - Curry 13 run (pass failed)
M - Curry 7 run (Curry run)
M - Chris Tine 13 run (run failed)
Martin Brid
First downs 17 12
Total net yards 385 289
Rushing 366 97
Passing 19 192
Comp-Att-Int 2-3-1 17-21-0
Yards penalized 7-50 4-30
Fumble-lost 0-0 3-2
TOP INDIVUAL STATS
Rushing: Martin - Curry 23-238. Bridgman - N. Necas 10-40.
Passing: Martin - Meyers 1-2-0-12. Bridgman - Adams 15-18-162.
Receiving: Martin - Travis Thorne 1-12. Bridgman - Schmaltz 3-73, Haskins 8-71.
Records: Martin 5-0, 6-0 overall; Bridgman 3-1, 5-1.